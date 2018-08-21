MOUNT PLEASANT — A large tennis complex that will include 32 clay courts, indoor courts, a pro shop, restaurants and retail shops fronting Highway 17 is on the drawing board for Mount Pleasant.
Derrick Williams, owner of the Centre Court Tennis Pro Shop in Mount Pleasant, said he's ready to close on the property that will be the site of the Mount Pleasant Racquet Club.
The 15-acre site is located on Highway 17 North, approximately 10 miles from the Arthur Ravenel Bridge. The property known as the Cain Bryan Tract at 3236 Highway 17N is listed as under contract with a price of $6.624 million.
Williams said finding the right location at an affordable price in Mount Pleasant was not easy.
"But we were very fortunate after a long period of time to find an ideal piece of property on 17 North up near Park West," he said.
"That was over a year ago. When we investigated, we found out that it was heirs property. It belonged to a lot of families. When we dug a little deeper with our real estate agent we found that there were 137 living heirs. They all had to agree to sell it. Everything worked out where we now have the property under contract."
Williams said he expects to close the deal within two months. He said the cost for the entire complex will "be in the $20 million range."
"Mount Pleasant is growing very, very quickly. They are very passionate about tennis over here," said Williams, a former tennis instructor with Peter Burwash International. "There are a lot of times where teams and individuals can't find courts to play on. With the growth in Mount Pleasant and the growth in tennis, we have no issues."
Williams said the complex will include a clubhouse with a restaurant, a fitness facility and locker rooms along with a pro shop. He also has plans for a minimum of 12 pickle ball courts on the property. He said retail shops and restaurants are planned for the part of the property fronting Highway 17.
Williams, who lives on Daniel Island, grew up in Boston and played tennis and football at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University.
"I was stringing rackets in Newport, R.I., when I was 15 years old," Williams said. "I have been around tennis all of my life.
"I managed recreation facilities and resorts in Hawaii, New York, Virginia and Seattle. My background is in facilities, management and operations for recreational facilities."
Williams served as the City of Charleston's director of special facilities from 1987-93.
Andy Steingold, formerly the tennis director at Pine Forest Country Club and the Legend Oaks Golf Club, both near Summerville, is the executive director for the Mount Pleasant Racquet Club and will be in charge of daily operations.
"I wouldn't have left Pine Forest for just any project," said Steingold, a Summerville resident. "The reason I left was because this will be the most exciting thing to happen to Charleston tennis since the Family Circle Cup moved here (in 2001)."
The Mount Pleasant Racquet Club project, already marked with a sign on Highway 17, is offering memberships on its website at mtpracquetclub.com.
