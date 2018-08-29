CLEMSON — In 10 years as a head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has likely seen a little bit of everything college football has to offer.
Swinney has seen superstars struggle on the big stage, he has seen a former walk-on catch a national championship-winning pass. He has had teams that have struggled and he has had teams that have dazzled.
But never — never — in Swinney's career has he experienced what developed during summer practice this year.
"I have never had a camp with this type of quarterback play," Swinney said Tuesday. "It's just such a good situation. It's a very healthy situation. This is where we are."
And that is what makes Saturday so compelling.
As Clemson prepares for Saturday, when the Tigers open their 2018 season against Furman, the buzz has been about how exactly Swinney will manage his quarterback situation. Clemson is in a delicate yet enviable position in that more than one person has proven he is worthy of leading the offense.
Swinney already announced that senior Kelly Bryant will start the game, having won his job back for Week 1.
But after that? Freshman Trevor Lawrence has been everything the Tigers expected, and then some.
"Kelly's earned the opportunity to go start because someone's got to run out there first," Swinney said. "But Trevor has earned the opportunity to play and to continue to compete. So that's where we are. The best case scenario is they both play well."
Without divulging any specific details about the intricacies of the game plan itself, Swinney did confirm that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will script a plan that Clemson intends to follow regarding when and how much each quarterback will play Saturday.
Instead of adjusting on the fly in a series-by-series fashion, the Tigers' coaching staff will follow that plan. Swinney said that is the fairest way to handle it.
Clemson wants to get third-stringer Chase Brice as many snaps as possible, but the predetermined plan right now revolves around Bryant and Lawrence.
Furman is preparing as if Lawrence will enter the game by the second or third series.
In the meantime, Bryant is trying to avoid overthinking the entire matter. Swinney said Bryant was impressive in the Tigers' three scrimmages — 23 of 32 passing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Still, Bryant knows nothing is guaranteed past Saturday.
"I just focus on me. Of course he is going to play, so I know he's going to be ready. He's ready to show everyone what he can do," Bryant said of Lawrence. "We've seen it in practice. Now, I've just got to make sure I'm doing my job and just being great where my feet are — not trying to worry about anything outside of that."
Kickoff for Saturday's game is 12:20 p.m. on WCSC (CBS).