Count Clemson coach Dabo Swinney as a big fan of the new ACC Network.

"It’s a game-changer. A game-changer,” the coach of the defending national champion Tigers said recently. “The content, brand awareness, and then also the rhetoric. We live in this rhetoric world. Now the ACC has its own channel and own people that will sit around and talk about our league every day. I’m excited about it. It’s a big deal.”

For college football fans, the ACC Network is also a channel changer. With kickoff of Clemson's season debut against Georgia Tech (set for 8 p.m. Thursday) just hours away, much of the talk about the ACC Network is about where to find the darn thing.

The Clemson-Georgia Tech game marks the debut of the ACC Network, which by some estimates is available in only about 30 percent of homes in the Charleston area.

As of Thursday, the ACC Network is available on DirecTV (channel 612), Spectrum (388) and Home Telecom (67) as well as streaming services YouTube TV, Hulu Live and PlayStation Vue. Streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu usually have a free-trial period that desperate viewers can use.

But you will need a streaming device such as Amazon Fire or Roku, or a smart TV that offers internet connectivity.

The ACC Network has yet to reach deals with major carriers such as Comcast (Xfinity), Dish Network, WOW and AT&T U-verse.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have an agreement to carry ACC Network at this time, and we haven't determined future channel additions," Xfinity posted on its Twitter account on Thursday.

All of this should be a boon to sports bars that do carry the ACC Network.

ACC commissioner John Swofford is urging dissatisfied fans to make their voices heard.

“Fan bases, their voices need to be heard,” Swofford said recently. “I think this is must-see television, quite frankly. It’s not just watching a game. It’s watching the Atlantic Coast Conference in every sport, in every way, from the inside out and from the outside in.”