The 2019 U.S. Women's Open Championship will be played May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston, and if you are dreaming of playing in the tournament, you need to be aware that entries for sectional qualifying begin Wednesday.
Entries open Feb. 20 and close at 5 p.m. April 17. The event is open to female professionals and amateurs whose USGA Handicap Index does not exceed 2.4. The entry fee for the sectional qualifiers is $200.
The qualifying events will be played between April 24 and May 9, but be prepared to travel.
Of the 25 sectional qualifiers, only one is going to be contested in the Carolinas — April 29 at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. There's also a qualifier on May 6 at Druid Hills in Atlanta.
Overseas qualifiers will be contested in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and England. California has four qualifying sites and three will be held in Florida.
Information, including tickets for the event, can be found at uswomensopen.com.
Drive, Chip and Putt schedule
Online registration for the 2019-2020 Drive, Chip and Putt (drivechipandputt.com) junior golf competition will begin March 5. Drive, Chip and Putt is open to boys and girls ages 7-15, with local qualifying held in all 50 states. Local winners advance through sub-regional and regional qualifiers with the top 80 performers — 40 boys and 40 girls — earning invitations to compete in the national finals at Augusta National on the eve of the 2020 Masters.
South Carolina local qualifiers are scheduled May 18 and May 19 at Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia; June 17 at Mid-Carolina Club in Prosperity; July 9 at Legends Resort in Myrtle Beach; July 11 at Wescott Golf Club in North Charleston; and July 23 at the Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood.
The South Carolina sub-regional will be held Aug. 24 at Fort Jackson Golf Club.
Charleston Golf Week Amateur Tour
Mike Cobb shot 75 and won the championship flight of the Charleston Golf Week Amateur Tour event played at Wild Dunes Resort's Harbor Course. Andy Balao won A Flight with a score of 77. Jace Gause won B Flight. Tom Brady won C Flight with a score of 88. Aaron Chase won D Flight with a 91.
Coming up
• Feb. 19: 19th annual Carolina Youth Development Center golf tournament, Bulls Bay Golf Club, $500 per player or $2,500 for team sponsorship, call 843-266-5218 or email grobertson@cydc.org.
• April 1: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Putting for Paws golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island, visit halliehill.com/putting-for-paws/.
• May 6: Driving to End Domestic Violence, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, $1,000 per four-player team, contact Tonya at tonya@mysistershouse.com or call 843-480-1904.
• May 8-9: Fourth annual Hardee's Chip in for Veterans Charity Classic to raise money for PGA HOPE Charleston and Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation, Briar's Creek on May 8, $375 per player or $1,500 per team; May 9, Wescott Plantation Golf Club, $100 per player or $400 per team, visit hardeesgolfforcharity.com.
• May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
• May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
Aces
Bruce Baker, Dec. 17, 2018, Ocean Course-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 17, 130 yards.
Bob Burns, Jan. 30, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 144 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Jack Whiddon, Joe Muller, Curniss King, Vern Bennett.
George Thomas, Feb. 2, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 153 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Ed Colburn, Charlie Chitty, Don Compton.
Don Sumner, Feb. 6, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 137 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: David Stroud.
Chris Neaton, Feb. 7, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 11, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Paris Sterrett.
Chris Anstatt, Feb. 9, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 126 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Giff Daughtridge, Michael Gregory, Brian Robinson.
Larry Free, Feb. 9, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 165 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: John Cagle, Leon Leggett, Bill Wilson.
Michael Paragano, Feb. 10, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Andy Hino, Larry Paragano.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.