COLUMBIA — Incredibly, they’re still right there.
After three losses before Tuesday’s thrashing of Texas A&M on the road. After star freshman A.J. Lawson went down with a severely sprained ankle three games ago. After senior Chris Silva went into his familiar disappearing act in a listless loss at Missouri.
South Carolina is still right there for a No. 4 seed in next week’s SEC tournament, meaning the Gamecocks would get a double bye, allowing a little more time to rest Lawson and be as healthy as possible for a tough-but-doable assignment. An at-large berth for the NCAA tournament is a pipe dream, but that double bye means they would only have to win three games in three days for the tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAAs.
“Playing Friday makes the idea of making it to Sunday a heck of a lot easier than having to play before Friday,” USC coach Frank Martin said Tuesday night after the Texas A&M game. “Given where we were at in December, to know in this league, how good it is, we figured out a way to play on Friday and get that double-bye, it’s a tremendous accomplishment for these kids.”
It’s so simple. All they have to do is win Saturday.
At home. On Senior Day. Against a Georgia team that went into Wednesday with two SEC wins, already lost to USC on its home court a month ago and is also playing short-handed.
The Gamecocks (15-15, 10-7 SEC) are so much in the driver’s seat they could even lose to the Bulldogs and still get the No. 4 seed, depending on the outcome of other games. But the easiest solution is to win and not scoreboard-watch the rest of Saturday afternoon.
The first part — Lawson’s chances of playing after missing the last two games are 50-50 at best. On Monday, Martin said the cast was off Lawson’s ankle, the swelling was nearly gone and it was up to Lawson’s range of motion, strength and pain tolerance.
All of that will be judged over the next couple of days. Obviously, with him, USC’s chances of winning drastically increase.
Without him, there are all those factors that keep creeping into play. The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M because the Aggies are in the same boat as USC, only able to play really seven guys. USC’s seven hit 13 3-pointers, did well on the boards considering their lack of bodies and got another monstrous performance from Silva.
A game after he collected zero rebounds, Silva nabbed a career-high 17 and chipped in 22 points, helped by hitting 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. He does that against Georgia, the Bulldogs will probably be content to take what’s left of an awful first year under coach Tom Crean and head back west on I-20.
But Silva wasn’t good at Missouri, and who knows where his head will be after his Senior Day tribute just before tipoff? Ditto for Hassani Gravett, who should get a long look for SEC Sixth Man of the Year. He scored 17 against the Aggies.
The Gamecocks were wretched from the free throw line (8-of-19) and if they get an officiating crew who wants to call the game tight, well, the bench doesn’t get that much bigger even if Lawson plays. Throw in that they’re expected to win and all the pressure’s on them.
“Playing with more desire, more passion,” Martin said. “We played with our feelings hurt last game.”
But the opportunity is right there. Win, and they’re the fourth seed. Win, and a season that has been sidetracked because of injuries still has that chance to be great.
Win, and they’re in.