CLEMSON — Missouri's football team was handed a hefty dose of NCAA sanctions Thursday when the organization slammed the school's athletic department for violations involving fraud by a former academic tutor.
The football, baseball and softball teams were hit with one-year postseason bans, reductions in scholarships and must vacate victories. The NCAA determined that a tutor completed academic work for athletes in all three sports. Missouri plans to appeal.
As the news went viral, so too did the name of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who recently transferred to Missouri. Bryant has one year of eligibility remaining, and now people are wondering if the bowl ban might have him second-guessing his decision to play at Missouri.
He is currently enrolled at Missouri and, according to a source close to him, has no intentions of leaving. In fact, there appears to be a silver lining in this for the quarterback.
High-profile college football players often face criticism when they choose not to play in bowl games in order to stay healthy and prepare for the NFL Draft. Bryant won't have to worry about that now.
Bryant chose Missouri because he wants to showcase his skills at the SEC level. Missouri already has an idea of what it is getting in Bryant, the former Clemson star whose college career was sandwiched between Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. He was the starting quarterback for the Tigers in 2017, when they rose to No. 1 in the nation and lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
"Kelly’s a great football player.This is the MVP of the (2017) ACC Championship," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the 2018 season. "That kid can beat anybody on any given day. No doubt about it."