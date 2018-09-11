49ers Colts Football

Skai Moore was an undrafted free agent but started for Indianapolis this week. AP/AJ Mast

Catching up with South Carolina’s NFL alumni

Damiere Byrd, WR/KR, Carolina

Had three punt returns for 47 yards in a 16-8 win over Dallas.

A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville

Started a 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston

Had two tackles in a 27-20 loss to New England.

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland

Had nine catches for 180 yards in a 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Pharoh Cooper, WR/KR, L.A. Rams

Had three kickoff returns for 75 yards and two punt returns for 12 yards in a 33-13 win over Oakland.

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle

Inactive for a 27-24 loss to Denver.

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo

Played but had no statistics in a 47-3 loss to Baltimore.

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston

Had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 loss to New England.

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England

Had eight tackles, two defended passes and an interception in a 27-20 win over Houston.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore

Inactive for a 47-3 win over Buffalo. Hurst is recovering from foot surgery and is expected to miss the first three to four games.

Melvin Ingram, DE, L.A. Chargers

Had one tackle in a 38-28 loss to Kansas City.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia

Inactive for an 18-12 win over Atlanta. Jeffery is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the first two games.

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay

Played but had no statistics in a 48-40 win over New Orleans.

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston

Had seven tackles and defended a pass in a 27-20 loss to New England.

Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis

Had two tackles in a 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina

Had two tackles and recovered a fumble in a 16-8 win over Dallas.

Corey Robinson, OL, Carolina

Played in a 16-8 win over Dallas.

Brandon Shell, OL, N.Y. Jets

Started a 48-17 win over Detroit.

Taylor Stallworth, DL, New Orleans

Inactive for a 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

Darian Stewart, S, Denver

Had three tackles and half a sack in a 27-24 win over Seattle.

Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee

Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and kicked off four times for an average of 65.8 yards in a 27-20 loss to Miami.

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington

Had five tackles and defended a pass in a 24-6 win over Arizona.

Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville

On practice squad.

