Catching up with South Carolina’s NFL alumni
Damiere Byrd, WR/KR, Carolina
Had three punt returns for 47 yards in a 16-8 win over Dallas.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 20-15 win over the New York Giants.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston
Had two tackles in a 27-20 loss to New England.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland
Had nine catches for 180 yards in a 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Pharoh Cooper, WR/KR, L.A. Rams
Had three kickoff returns for 75 yards and two punt returns for 12 yards in a 33-13 win over Oakland.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle
Inactive for a 27-24 loss to Denver.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo
Played but had no statistics in a 47-3 loss to Baltimore.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston
Had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 loss to New England.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England
Had eight tackles, two defended passes and an interception in a 27-20 win over Houston.
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore
Inactive for a 47-3 win over Buffalo. Hurst is recovering from foot surgery and is expected to miss the first three to four games.
Melvin Ingram, DE, L.A. Chargers
Had one tackle in a 38-28 loss to Kansas City.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia
Inactive for an 18-12 win over Atlanta. Jeffery is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the first two games.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
Played but had no statistics in a 48-40 win over New Orleans.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had seven tackles and defended a pass in a 27-20 loss to New England.
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis
Had two tackles in a 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina
Had two tackles and recovered a fumble in a 16-8 win over Dallas.
Corey Robinson, OL, Carolina
Played in a 16-8 win over Dallas.
Brandon Shell, OL, N.Y. Jets
Started a 48-17 win over Detroit.
Taylor Stallworth, DL, New Orleans
Inactive for a 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had three tackles and half a sack in a 27-24 win over Seattle.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and kicked off four times for an average of 65.8 yards in a 27-20 loss to Miami.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington
Had five tackles and defended a pass in a 24-6 win over Arizona.
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville
On practice squad.