CLEMSON — Clemson is the nation's No. 2 ranked team behind only Alabama, and though the season has not yet started, there is a general consensus when it comes to Dabo Swinney's football team.
The 2018 Tigers — the deepest squad Swinney has ever had — should march right back into the College Football Playoff with little to no problems.
The Tigers have a duo of quarterbacks with different skillsets but plenty of talent, they have a defensive line that some think might be the best to ever play college football and they have a two-deep roster that would be on par with loads of starting rosters across the country.
But Clemson coaches, as co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said, want to turn "potential" into "performance.”
That is the next step if the Tigers are going to earn playoff bid No. 4 and possibly take on Alabama for another national title — which would be Swinney's second in three seasons if Clemson won.
To do so, a couple of factors must fall in their favor.
What must go right
• Quarterback management will be crucial. The quarterbacks have been all anyone who follows Clemson can talk about and rightfully so. On the one hand, there is senior Kelly Bryant who has College Football Playoff experience and who led Clemson to 12 wins last season. On the other, there is freshman Trevor Lawrence who has already become a legend of sorts without taking a single snap. Clemson must manage the two of them well. Regardless of who the starter is, the other must perform at an equally high level and at any given moment, Clemson needs both of them at a 100 percent confidence level.
• No letdowns and no losses. Clemson's strength of schedule is not as daunting as it has been in the past, which is both a blessing and a curse for the Tigers. Because the schedule is not expected to be as difficult, Clemson has a legitimate chance to go undefeated in the regular season. But the Tigers also have very little room for error. One loss can keep them in the playoff mix if the committee deems it a quality loss. More than one loss will certainly bump them out
• Tigers need a breakout season from Travis Etienne, the sophomore running back who took the country by storm a season ago when he was able to set Clemson's record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman despite not playing in the Auburn game.
Etienne is as explosive as they come and his first step is unmatched by most in college football. But Etienne was able to take teams by surprise a year ago, and that won't be the case in 2018. Opponents will have a much greater grasp on how to prepare for him. Given that he is the top running back coming out of the offseason, he has to be as productive in Year 2 as he was in Year 1.
• Stay healthy. Although Swinney has gone on record declaring this the deepest team of his career, Clemson still wants to avoid injuries at all costs. Some position groups are less deep than others.
What can't go wrong
• Injuries in Clemson's secondary, particularly to the cornerbacks, would be tough to overcome. Behind Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell and Mark Fields is a group of younger backs still learning. Experience-wise there is a noticeable dropoff behind those first three.
• The Tigers can't allow penalties to pile up. Clemson ranked tied for 43rd in the nation a season ago for penalties, which on the surface is not terribly alarming, but the teams Clemson plays in 2018 were much more disciplined. Five teams the Tigers play this season — Georgia Tech, Boston College, South Carolina, Duke and Texas A&M — all were flagged less than Clemson in 2017. Clemson lost the Syracuse game last year in part due to messy penalties. With Georgia Tech and Boston College on the road, Clemson has to be disciplined.
• Failures on the offensive line. The offensive line was the glaring problem-unit when Clemson lost to Alabama in January's Sugar Bowl. Bryant was sacked five times. That unit, led by All-American Mitch Hyatt, cannot drop the ball, especially given how talented these quarterbacks are.
• Too many distractions. Clemson knows there is chatter from the outside but will have to block it out in a run to another CFP. Like last year, it is almost certain that other programs will be interested in Clemson's coordinators for head-coaching gigs right around the time the Tigers are preparing for a potential semifinal. If those distractions take control of the Tigers, it is downhill from there.
Clemson Tigers
Head coach: Dabo Swinney, 101-30 in 10 seasons (nine full seasons) at Clemson
Last year: 12-2 overall (7-1 ACC)
Returning starters: Offense 8, Defense 9
Impact players: QB Kelly Bryant, QB Trevor Lawrence, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Austin Bryant, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Dexter Lawrence, WR Hunter Renfrow, RB Travis Etienne, WR Tee Higgins
Notable: Clemson pulled off the unthinkable over the offseason and was able to return its starting defensive line entirely when Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant all stunned the nation and decided to forego the NFL Draft for one more season. The Tigers also welcome Trevor Lawrence, the best high school player in America by most recruiting services, to campus.
Clemson schedule
Date Opp. Time
Sept. 1 Furman 12:20 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Texas A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 Georgia Southern 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech TBA
Sept. 29 Syracuse TBA
Oct. 6 at Wake Forest TBA
Oct. 20 N.C. State TBA
Oct. 27 at Florida State TBA
Nov. 3 Louisville TBA
Nov. 10 at Boston College TBA
Nov. 17 Duke TBA
Nov. 24 South Carolina TBA
Grace Raynor's ACC Predictions
ACC Atlantic
1. Clemson
2. Florida State
3. N.C. State
4. Boston College
5. Wake Forest
6. Louisville
7. Syracuse
ACC Coastal
1. Miami
2. Virginia Tech
3. Georgia Tech
4. Duke
5. Pittsburgh
6. Virginia
7. North Carolina