CLEMSON — Two more home games remain on Clemson's schedule, but the No. 2 Tigers have decided Saturday will be the day their seniors are honored.
Saturday night when Clemson hosts Duke, the senior players will run down the hill one by one as members of the most decorated graduating class in program history. A win against the Blue Devils will put the Tigers one game closer to their ultimate goal of another national championship.
As Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow and all of their departing pals take the field against Duke, here are four factors to watch:
Potential history
A win against Duke, which seems essentially guaranteed given the 27½-point spread, would give Clemson's senior class its 51st win. Only Alabama has produced a 51-win senior class to date.
"I've always appreciated what (these seniors) have meant. That moment, it's a great day for them and for their families. For us, I'll always appreciate them," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "That game, to win, we need to play well. They need to play well. But I'll tell them I love them and I appreciate them a lot. It won't be one of those (sappy moments) — that's for moms and dads and uncles and aunties and grandmas to cry and all that kind of stuff."
Hunter Renfrow
The kid from Myrtle Beach with no major college offers out of high school went from walk-on, to scholarship player, to national championship hero at Clemson. Don't be surprised if Hunter Renfrow gets one of the loudest ovations of the night.
He's also chasing a bit of history himself. With one more catch, Renfrow will have caught a pass in 39 straight games, which would break Artavis Scott's Clemson record.
"He's special. He really is. He's not going to wow anybody at combines and on the measuring charts and all that stuff, but man, he's one of the best I've ever been around," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.
More individual records
In the name of consistency, Clemson has two other seniors who could break records, too. All-American left tackle Mitch Hyatt can break Clemson's school record for career starts. Hyatt has been battling a stinger and Swinney sounded vague but optimistic about his status this week. Wilkins, the goofy defensive lineman, is expected to start for the 41st time in his career, which would be the most ever by a Clemson defensive tackle.
The quarterbacks
Two future NFL quarterbacks will be on display Saturday in Duke's Daniel Jones and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. Jones is older, a redshirt junior, while Lawrence is a true freshman, but they are both wildly talented and put stress on opposing defensive coordinators on a weekly basis. As of this week, ESPN's Mel Kiper had Jones listed as his No. 18 overall draft prospect. Against North Carolina last week, not only did Jones pass for 361 and three touchdowns, he also ran for 186 yards and a score.
"This quarterback is spectacular. He’s as good as there is in the country," Swinney said. "I haven’t seen everybody in the country, but he’s as good as there is in the country. This kid, I cannot imagine he’s not going to be a high draft pick."
Prediction
Clemson 49, Duke 17