Robert C. "Bob" McNair's obituary rightfully recognized the part-time Kiawah Island resident for being the owner of the Houston Texans and for his philanthropy. But McNair, who died Nov. 23 at the age of 81, also was an important part of golf in the Charleston area.
"He has made the Lowcountry golf scene a much better, kinder place," wrote Kiawah Island resident Bill Howell, pointing out McNair's role in rescuing the Golf Club at Briar's Creek from bankruptcy as well as his championing a golf tournament that created a scholarship fund for employees and also provided financial assistance for children in the community to attend Charleston Collegiate School.
McNair was a founding member of Briar's Creek, which opened in 2001 as an exclusive private club across the Kiawah River from the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Financial problems led the club to seek bankruptcy protection in February 2015, but McNair put together an investment group that purchased the club and homesites for more than $13 million in May 2015.
The 2017 Robert and Janice McNair Invitational golf scramble raised more than $450,000 for employee education and Charleston Collegiate scholarships.
With the blessing of McNair, Briar's Creek has also stepped forward and hosted many tournaments. The College of Charleston women's golf team hosts a spring event at Briar's Creek. Briar's Creek also has hosted the 2017 Carolinas Amateur, the 2018 Carolinas Senior Amateur and the 2018 Women's South Carolina Golf Association Cross State Shootout.
Jenkins Links Club Championship
T.A. Fulmer shot a 2-under-par 70 and won the Jenkins Links Golf Association Club Championship at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Doug Williams won the senior title with an even-par 72. The scheduled 36-hole event was shortened to one round because of weather.
Ladies Carolinas Cup
Leigh Armentrout of Huntersville, N.C., and Linda Daniel of Greensboro won the gross title in the Ladies Carolinas Cup Tournament played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course, shooting even-par 72. Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant teamed with Kathy Binkley of Cornelius, N.C., for a 76 and finished second.
Aces
James William Millar, Nov. 18, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 144 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Daniel Tsveer, Daniel Barteet.
Hannah Fisher, Nov. 25, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 143 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Neil Fisher, David Kilborn, Bill Haskin.
Dave Giancola, Nov. 28, Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 146 yards, 5-iron. Witness: Buford Boyd.
Steve Haden, Nov. 29, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 100 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Don Wollenbecker Sr., Bob Herman, Tom Clifford.
Shawn Singer, Nov. 29, Links Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 16, 163 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Ryan McNeese, David Babinchak.
Tim Cantopher, Dec. 5, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jim Ihrke, Larry Morris, Edward Orr.
Dan Ziner, Dec. 5, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 11, 152 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Schryver, Henry Counts, Jack Chapman.
