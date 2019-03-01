Hootie & the Blowfish band members Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld joined PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson as the 11th class of inductees into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies were held Wednesday at Pine Lakes Country Club, Myrtle Beach's oldest course.
The Hootie members are avid golfers and host the annual Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am at Barefoot Resort. The event is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has been played the last 17 years in Myrtle Beach. The Monday After the Masters event has raised more than $7.1 million to support education and junior golf in South Carolina.
Johnson, who will regain the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings next week and is a 20-time winner on the PGA Tour, played his collegiate golf at Coastal Carolina. The TPC Myrtle Beach is home to the Dustin Johnson Golf School and the Dustin Johnson Junior Golf Championship, and the Dustin Johnson Foundation is based in Myrtle Beach.
Charleston's Adams wins SCJGA title
Zach Adams of Charleston led start-to-finish and won the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's Morgan Lucas Championship played at Greenville Country Club's Chanticleer course.
Adams, a 2022 graduate, shot 70-73—143 and finished four shots in front of runner-up Keegan Vaugh of Myrtle Beach. Daniel Island's Austin Scott finished fourth at 152.
M.K. Talledo of Spartanburg won the girls' title with a score of 151, four shots ahead of second-place finisher Emily Dunlap of Greenville.
Charleston Interclub
Charleston National holds a one-point lead over Shadowmoss and is two points in front of Charleston Municipal after the first two Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association matches of 2019, played at Charleston National and Charleston Municipal.
Charleston National won the first match, played Jan. 28 at Charleston National, with a winning score of +26. RiverTowne was second with +2 and Wescott third with -7. Shadowmoss won the second event, played at Charleston Municipal on Feb. 4, with a winning score of +36. Charleston Municipal was second at +35 and Coosaw Creek third with +33.
The Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association also has presented checks for $2,500 to two charities, Fisher House and Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
Golf Week Tour
Stephen Pippin shot 144 to win the Championship Flight in a two-day Golf Week Tour event played at Pawleys Plantation with teams from Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Eastern Carolina. Stephen Hart shot 142 to win A Flight. Lucas Hardee won C Flight while Christian Bullard captured D Flight with a score of 187.
CALGA results
C. Martin of Seabrook shot 89 to win low gross honors while D. Taylor of Stono Ferry had a net total of 70 to win field honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association match played at the Links at Stono Ferry.
Flight winners included: First — T. Rickson, Shadowmoss, 90 gross; L. Rawl, Shadowmoss, 77 net. Second — P. Tykal, Dunes West, 93 gross; B. Amber-Naples, Crowfield, 73 net. Third — S. Musikantow, RiverTowne, 95 gross; R.A. Henderer, Seabrook, 75 net. Fourth — K. Fischer, RiverTowne, and N. Zipter, Pine Forest, 101 gross; A. Carlson, Dunes West, 76 net. Fifth — M. Murphy, Seabrook, and L. Tang, Crowfield, 106 gross; J. Weisman, Shadowmoss, 75 net. Sixth — V. Wood, Dunes West, 114 gross; M. Reed, Wescott, 80 net.
Coming up
• March 25: Charleston RiverDogs' annual charity golf tournament benefiting MUSC Children's Health, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, foursomes $650 or $175 for individuals, contact Lisa at ldingman@riverdogs.com or visit rileyparkevents.com to register.
• April 1: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Putting for Paws golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island, visit halliehill.com/putting-for-paws/.
• April 29: Respite Care of Charleston More.Good.Days. golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, $175 per player, visit RespiteCareCharelston.org, contact Sara Perry at Sara@RespiteCareCharleston.org or call 843.647.7405.
• May 6: Driving to End Domestic Violence, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, $1,000 per four-player team, contact Tonya at tonya@mysistershouse.com or call 843-480-1904.
• May 8-9: Fourth annual Hardee's Chip in for Veterans Charity Classic to raise money for PGA HOPE Charleston and Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation, Briar's Creek on May 8, $375 per player or $1,500 per team; May 9, Wescott Plantation Golf Club, $100 per player or $400 per team, visit hardeesgolfforcharity.com.
• May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
• May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
Aces
Bruce Baker, Dec. 17, 2018, Ocean Course-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 17, 130 yards. Witness: Robert Carroll.
Reid Nelson, Jan. 17, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 146 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Bill Breen.
Matt Zeleniak, Feb. 15, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 17, 142 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Chris Calabrese, Eric Wallpe, Chris Stinnett.
John Burke, Feb. 16, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8, 165 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Charles Hill, Jake Blue, Gabe Johnston.
Denny Kubinski, Feb. 16, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 166 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Bryan Bannach, Josh Estes, Les Rawl.
Mike Carmody, Feb. 20, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 190 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: Rusty Guy, Andrew Novack.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.