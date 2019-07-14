With winds blowing at roughly 15 mph and the sun shining brightly, Patrick Chisum had his sights set on the Wando River in front of him.
But in the back of his mind, the transplant from Kansas was thinking about the post-racing dip in the Hobcaw Yacht Club pool.
“There’s nothing like going for a swim after a day of racing,” said Chisum, a sailing enthusiast who works to get kids involved in the sport.
Chisum has been sailing competitively for about eight years. But this was his first time participating in the Hobcaw Yacht Club regatta.
In a two-day event that featured more than 125 boats, Chisum decided to race his Lightning – a tricky one that calls for a crew of three and can handle stronger winds.
Hobcaw’s 57th annual event saw several other Lightnings, as well as the locally made Sea Island One Design.
In the latter, local residents Mike Miller and Jessica Koenig tried their luck against the other competitors.
Koenig is executive director of Charleston Community Sailing, where she also teaches kids about the sport. It’s a rewarding experience, she said, since many of her students competed in youth divisions over the weekend.
At the same time, Koenig was more than happy to put teaching on the back burner for the weekend so she should race with, and against, her friends.
“It’s fun to be out here competing,” she said. “It gives me chance to also learn new things and sharpen my skills so I can be an even better coach for our kids.”
This year's regatta saw boats from all over the Carolinas, as well as Georgia and even one from Texas.
Brooks Melton, the vice commodore of this year's event, said sailors ages 7 to 68 hit the Wando River on Saturday and Sunday.
Combine that with the various types of boats in play, and Melton says the 57th annual was a positive sign moving forward.
"The history is deep for us, and we have a lot in play to carry on our tradition," he said. "From our adults to our kids, I think everyone really came together to make this a special year."
Hobcaw Results
Sea Island One Design
1. Jessica Koenig; 2. Stan LaRoche; 3. Sam Gervais
420
1. Robert Silcox; 2. Ashton Loring; 3. Walker Hussey
Lightening
1. Ryan Davidson; 2. Drew Lisicki; 3. Will Sloger
Sunfish
1. William Smith; 2. Oliver Humphries; 3. Evy Silcox
Open Bic Under 13
1. Hudson Monts; 2. Quinn Swanton; 3. Jackson Fisher
Open Bic Over 13
1. Lawson Harper; 2. Molly Loring; 3. Felix Hagar
Laser Full
1. Stanley Hassinger; 2. Rob Bowden; 3. Paul Whitesides
Laser Radial
1. Benjamin Smith; 2. Max Zhalilo; 3. Amy Kubie
Opti
1. Conrado Cookson; 2. Wyatt Norman; 3. Bode Snider