Hobcaw Regatta draws nearly 150 boats to 2021 races

A large gathering of sailing enthusiasts converged on the Wando River this weekend as the Hobcaw Yacht Club hosted their annual Regatta, which began in 1962 and was only interrupted once, in 2020, due to Covid-19.
Nearly 150 boats entered the 2021 event, which consisted of two full days of racing out of the Charleston harbor and along the Wando River. The races includes boats from all of the area yacht clubs as well as several from outside the Lowcountry, including Florida and Augusta, Georgia.
The Laser Radial division included the most competitors (26) and was won by William Tebrake of the South Carolina Yacht Club. The Laser Full division included 18 boats and was captured by Conor Byrne of the Columbia Sailing Club. Thomas Mazzeo (SC Yacht Club) won the Laser 4.7 division, which included 19 boats.
A total of 59 races in 14 divisions were contested over the two days. Beth Colley serves as the Commodore for the Hobcaw Yacht Club this year.
The area will host three more regattas in the coming weeks. The Charleston Yacht Club regatta is next weekend, followed by the Carolina Yacht Club event (July 24-25). The final races of the summer are part of the Rockville Regatta, hosted by the Sea Island Yacht Club, on the final weekend of the month.
Hobcaw Regatta results
top 3 finishers by division
Sunfish Midget
Whit Parnell (no other boats)
OPTI (blue)
Caden Pirner
Natalie Gaver
Alessandro Mazzi
OPTI (red)
William McIntosh, Petra Humphrey tied with 27 points
Mina Bernthal
OPTI (white)
Whit Shealy
Jacob Cerrati
Will Martin
OPTI (green)
no results available
Open Bic (under 13)
Noah Dailey
Oliver Putnam
Brody Poteet
Open Bic (over 13)
Rutledge Hyman
Mae Durst
Cannon Poteet
Laser Full
Connor Byrne
Max Zhalilo
Stanley Hassinger
Laser Radial
Will Tebrake
Will Rucker
Jacob Asher
Laser 4.7
Thomas Mazzeo
Wyatt Norman
Conrado Cookson
Sunfish
Nick Johnstone
Drew Lisicki
Ezra Zankel
C420 (spin & trap, 2 boats)
Andrea Melnik
Samuel Sablotsky
420 (no spin & trap, 1 boat)
Connor Layne
SIOD
Stan LaRoche
Sam Gervais
George Durst