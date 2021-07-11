You have permission to edit this article.
Hobcaw Regatta draws nearly 150 boats to 2021 races

A large gathering of sailing enthusiasts converged on the Wando River this weekend as the Hobcaw Yacht Club hosted their annual Regatta, which began in 1962 and was only interrupted once, in 2020, due to Covid-19.

Nearly 150 boats entered the 2021 event, which consisted of two full days of racing out of the Charleston harbor and along the Wando River. The races includes boats from all of the area yacht clubs as well as several from outside the Lowcountry, including Florida and Augusta, Georgia.

The Laser Radial division included the most competitors (26) and was won by William Tebrake of the South Carolina Yacht Club. The Laser Full division included 18 boats and was captured by Conor Byrne of the Columbia Sailing Club. Thomas Mazzeo (SC Yacht Club) won the Laser 4.7 division, which included 19 boats.

A total of 59 races in 14 divisions were contested over the two days. Beth Colley serves as the Commodore for the Hobcaw Yacht Club this year.

The area will host three more regattas in the coming weeks. The Charleston Yacht Club regatta is next weekend, followed by the Carolina Yacht Club event (July 24-25). The final races of the summer are part of the Rockville Regatta, hosted by the Sea Island Yacht Club, on the final weekend of the month.

Hobcaw Regatta results

top 3 finishers by division

Sunfish Midget

Whit Parnell (no other boats)

OPTI (blue)

Caden Pirner

Natalie Gaver

Alessandro Mazzi

OPTI (red)

William McIntosh, Petra Humphrey tied with 27 points

Mina Bernthal

OPTI (white)

Whit Shealy

Jacob Cerrati

Will Martin

OPTI (green)

no results available

Open Bic (under 13)

Noah Dailey

Oliver Putnam

Brody Poteet

Open Bic (over 13)

Rutledge Hyman

Mae Durst

Cannon Poteet

Laser Full

Connor Byrne

Max Zhalilo

Stanley Hassinger

Laser Radial

Will Tebrake

Will Rucker

Jacob Asher

Laser 4.7

Thomas Mazzeo

Wyatt Norman

Conrado Cookson

Sunfish

Nick Johnstone

Drew Lisicki

Ezra Zankel

C420 (spin & trap, 2 boats)

Andrea Melnik

Samuel Sablotsky

420 (no spin & trap, 1 boat)

Connor Layne

SIOD

Stan LaRoche

Sam Gervais

George Durst

