In golf, as in business, entertainment and other public-related fields, the secret of success – and popularity – often comes down to “what have you done for me lately?”
That, it would seem, is the case with the 2019 South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel’s biennial ranking of the state’s “Top Courses You Can Play.”
After several years of playing runner-up to Kiawah Island Resort’s Ocean Course, which debuted by hosting the 1991 Ryder Cup, Harbour Town Golf Links returned to the top of the rankings among Lowcountry golf courses. The Hilton Head course is the site of South Carolina’s annual PGA Tour stop, the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
The vote was reportedly close (totals are not disclosed), but the “elder statesman” among Pete Dye-designed golf courses in South Carolina (1969) regained the title as Best in the Lowcountry, bumping The Ocean Course (built in 1991) out of the top spot.
A total of 32 courses across the state were named to the list by members of the ratings panel, made up of about 100 media, golf business and avid player members. A year ago, The Ocean Course was the state’s top course, public or private, out of the Top 50 selected by the panel.
So what gave Harbour Town, which had held the No. 1 spot in the state in the panel poll dating back to the early 2000s, an edge this year? How about a multi-million dollar renovation of the Sea Pines Resort headliner, from the course to a new and improved clubhouse and everything in between? And of course, hosting the 50th Heritage in April 2018 couldn’t have hurt publicity-wise, either.
“Quite a battle has taken place at the top of our ‘Best You Can Play’ listing,” ratings panel executive director Michael Whitaker said. “Fifteen years ago, Harbour Town was at the top of the list. Then The Ocean Course hosted the PGA Championship (in 2012) and took the throne.
“Harbour Town has now regained the top spot by impressing our panelists with outstanding course renovations and a magnificent new clubhouse. No one is sitting on their laurels,” Whitaker said. “Everyone is really upping their game, and the golfing public is the beneficiary.”
Cary Corbitt, Director of Sports Division for Sea Pines Resort, laughed at the notion of “dethroning” The Ocean Course. “We don’t want to knock anyone off their pedestal,” he said, “but we’re extremely excited that we’ve been recognized for the efforts we’ve made here at Sea Pines.
“For us, it’s about the guest experience, the enjoyment, so that when (guests) arrive it’s a memorable day, from the course conditioning to the clubhouse and all that has to offer, including one of the best locker rooms in golf. That provides everyone with a wonderful environment before and after golf. And we couldn’t be more proud of the work we’re doing and the recognition.”
While Harbour Town earned this year’s Lowcountry “throne,” the Charleston area continued to rule the region overall. Of the 13 golf courses receiving votes from the region, eight are from Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms.
Four of those are located on Kiawah Island: The Ocean Course, Turtle Point, Osprey Point and Cougar Point, designed by Dye, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio and Gary Player, respectively. Neighboring Seabrook Island’s Ocean Winds (designed by Willard Byrd) and Crooked Oaks (Robert Trent Jones) courses also made the rankings, along with Isle of Palms’ Wild Dunes Resort Links Course (one of Fazio’s first solo designs) and Rivertowne Country Club (Arnold Palmer) in Mount Pleasant.
Brian Gerard, director of golf at Kiawah Island Resort and former head professional at The Ocean Course, also had four of his five courses named to the previous “Best You Can Play” rankings in 2017. “To have all four in the top 30 is pretty special,” Gerard said then. “The people who come here and give us that ranking know the area, so it’s a special honor and we’re proud of that.”
The rest of the Lowcountry’s lineup includes Harbour Town; May River Club at Palmetto Bluff (Nicklaus); Sea Pines Resort’s Heron Point (Dye) and Atlantic Dunes (Davis Love III); and Palmetto Dunes Resort’s Robert Trent Jones Course.
Another 13 courses from the Grand Strand made the rankings, led by area best Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. located in Pawleys Island. Three Barefoot Resort courses, designed by Dye, Fazio and Love, also earned spots.
In the Midlands, Orangeburg Country Club was tops among four courses named to the rankings, joined by North Augusta’s Mount Vintage Golf Club, Florence’s Country Club of South Carolina and Aiken Golf Club. Two Upstate courses – Clemson’s Walker Course and the Furman University Club in Greenville – rounded out the list.
Two of the 32 courses in the rankings – Orangeburg and The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach – earned “Best You Can Play” spots despite being private clubs. Both allow outside play via hotel and vacation packages in Santee-Cooper and Myrtle Beach, respectively.
David Lackey, Orangeburg’s director of golf, said such arrangements are the new reality in the golf business. “Although our core model is as a private club that focuses on its members and their guests, we gladly make the facility available to non-members via our relationship with hospitality businesses from the Santee-Cooper region, with the two most active booking agencies being Golf Santee and Santee-Cooper Resort,” he said.
“With rounds of golf having decreased throughout the golf industry, and with OCC being located in a smaller community that is not a beach or mountain destination, providing an avenue for non-members to access the course is a positive boost to our level of activity. And the golf staff manages the tee sheet to still provide members access to their course.”
In addition to the “Best You Can Play” rankings, the Golf Panel also polled its membership on the state’s best “hidden gem” among public-access courses. That award, by a large margin, went to Aiken Golf Club, an in-city course that opened in 1912 as Highland Park Golf Course – an amenity to a hotel that catered to Northern tourists coming South by train in the 1920s and 1930s – that plays like a mini-Pinehurst, hemmed in by city neighborhoods.
As for the top Lowcountry course – well, for the Ocean Course, there’s always 2021 – which, incidently, also happens to be when the PGA Championship returns for its repeat visit (the first was in 2012). Chances are Dye’s 1991 Ryder Cup host might be getting a boost of its own then.
Top S.C. Golf Courses You Can Play
(listed alphabetically)
Barefoot Resort - Dye Course, Grand Strand
Barefoot Resort - Fazio Course, Grand Strand
Barefoot Resort - Love Course, Grand Strand
Caledonia Golf Club (Pawleys Island), Grand Strand
Country Club of South Carolina (Florence), Midlands
Furman University Golf Course, Upstate
Grande Dunes Resort Club, Grand Strand
Heritage Club, Grand Strand
Kiawah Island Resort - Cougar Point Course, Lowcountry
Kiawah Island Resort - Osprey Point Course, Lowcountry
Kiawah Island Resort - The Ocean Course, Lowcountry
Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point Course, Lowcountry
May River Golf Club at Palmetto Bluff, Lowcountry
Mount Vintage Golf Club (N. Augusta), Midlands
Orangeburg Country Club, Midlands
Palmetto Dunes Resort - R.T. Jones Course, Lowcountry
Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Grand Strand
Pine Lakes Country Club, Grand Strand
Prestwick Country Club, Grand Strand
RiverTowne Country Club (Mt. Pleasant) Lowcountry
Sea Pines Resort - Atlantic Dunes, Lowcountry
Sea Pines Resort - Harbour Town Golf Links, Lowcountry
Sea Pines Resort - Heron Point by Pete Dye, Lowcountry
Seabrook Island Club - Crooked Oaks Course, Lowcountry
Seabrook Island Club - Ocean Winds Course, Lowcountry
The Aiken Golf Club, Midlands
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Grand Strand
Tidewater Golf Club, Grand Strand
TPC of Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand
True Blue Plantation, Grand Strand
Walker Course at Clemson University, Upstate
Wild Dunes Resort - Links Course, Lowcountry