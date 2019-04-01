COLUMBIA — The decision will come in preseason camp.
“The number of reps those guys have gotten are right about the same,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said of his quarterbacks after Monday's spring practice. “All have worked with our first group.”
It’s a mix of the hyped recruit Muschamp signed in December, the knowledge of Jake Bentley’s final season and the memory of how a strong backup quarterback can be a blessing (see Michael Scarnecchia vs. Missouri, 2018). Everyone wants to know who the No. 2 man behind Bentley will be this season.
As the last week of spring practice began and with the Garnet and Black Spring Game scheduled for Saturday, Muschamp wasn’t prepared to name his backup.
“I’d like to make a decision in training camp,” he said. So even if one outperforms the other Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, that doesn’t necessarily mean that quarterback will be the No. 2 guy in August.
Not to discount Jay Urich, a strong-armed redshirt sophomore who also reps on special teams, but the decision will almost assuredly come down to redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and true freshman Ryan Hilinski. Joyner, a former South Carolina “Mr. Football” from Fort Dorchester High who redshirted last season, and Hilinski, the most heavily hyped QB recruit since Stephen Garcia, will each get a lot of chances Saturday.
But who gets the most? Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon ignored the bait as well.
“I still think we have a lot to look at before we even consider a pecking order,” he said.
The grunt work of spring practice is closed to the media, and Muschamp has thrice denied Joyner the opportunity to speak to reporters about how his spring is progressing (Hilinski is barred from speaking all year due to Muschamp’s freshman-muzzle rule). Yet teammates and coaches say the two are having strong springs, Hilinski balancing being in college across the country from his California home and Joyner getting better every day after having a full year to practice.
“Dakereon likes to work hard. He loves to work,” guard Sadarius Hutcherson said. “Every time we’re warming up, he always comes and talks to everyone, encouraging them for that day. You don’t see too many young guys doing that.”
Joyner showed off his greatest gift — mobility — during last year’s spring game but also had a couple of turnovers. Yet his teammates this year rave about how much his patience has improved — it’s no longer Joyner taking off at the first sign of pressure, instead waiting for a route to develop so he can employ the same arm that threw for nearly 10,000 yards at Fort Dorchester.
Hilinski enters already as famous for his story as his skill. He had everyone in the country wanting him but decided to stick with the first major school that offered. There have been some typical freshman mistakes but enough glow to allow everyone to see why he was so highly recruited.
“I would say there’s been some shining moments here and there throughout the first 12 days for all three guys involved and we have to continue to move forward,” Muschamp said.
Bentley is the starter and, barring injury, should play the majority of the season. But an injury last year opened the door for Scarnecchia to play beautifully in one of the nuttiest wins in program history, and there will always be howls about Bentley after a productive but inconsistent first three years.
Joyner and Hilinski will each have an opportunity Saturday, but Saturday by itself won’t ink either name onto the two-deep depth chart.
It may provide the first pen stroke, though.