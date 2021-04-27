Wando, Colleton County high schools name football coaches

Three Charleston-area high schools recently announced new varsity coaching hires in football and basketball, with all three hired from within their schools.

Wando High announced that interim head football coach Rocco Adrian will assume full-time duties starting with the 2021 season. Adrian guided the Warriors through the 2020 season, replacing Jimmy Noonan, who left to become the head coach at Georgetown High last spring.

Adrian served as the team’s secondary coach for two seasons prior to last fall.

“After interviewing a number of candidates for the Wando head football coach position, we realized that we had the best man for the job already doing the job,” said Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer.

“He has an abundance of knowledge of football, but most importantly, Coach Adrian knows our student-athletes, our coaches, and our community. I have no doubt that he will continue to work hard to give our football program recognition while also instilling dedication, integrity, and life skills in our athletes.”

Adrian previously worked on the coaching staffs at Furman, North Greenville and Gardner-Webb University, as well as eight years at Christ Church Episcopal School in Greenville.

Colleton County announced the hiring of Kristopher Howell as its new football coach last week. Howell was the team’s offensive coordinator under previous head coach Coby Peeler, who left after three seasons as head coach.

In basketball, Cane Bay announced the promotion of Shawn McKeen to the position of varsity boys head coach. McKeen, also an assistant football coach at the school, served as an assistant in the basketball program last season.

“We are very excited about our program moving forward with his leadership and with the staff he is going to assemble,” athletic director Brian Swiney said.