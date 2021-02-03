Tweet stirs disagreement between Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate

A tweet posted by Oceanside Collegiate Academy's athletic Twitter account caused quite a stir on Wednesday morning, further fueling a budding basketball rivalry with fellow Region 8-AAA member Bishop England High School.

The tweet was in reference to Wednesday night’s scheduled game with Bishop England, stating “Tonight’s games are off. Bishop England is refusing to play. Basketball travels to Academic Magnet Friday night.”

Tonight’s games are off. Bishop England is refusing to play. Basketball travels to Academic Magnet Friday night. 🦈🏀 pic.twitter.com/eBxGb1tF8W — Oceanside Athletics (@AdOceanside) February 3, 2021

In a normal year, the game on Wednesday would likely decide the region championship for the boys teams.

However, Bishop England athletic director and girls varsity basketball coach Paul Runey says the region decided two weeks ago during a Zoom meeting that teams would only be required to play each opponent once, instead of the usual twice, and region standings would be decided on those games only. If any teams wished to play more games within the region, those games would not count in the region standings.

North Charleston's boys team canceled their remaining games earlier this week.

Bishop England defeated Oceanside Collegiate, 51-48, in the boys region contest played on Jan. 22. Bishop England’s girls team won, 77-28.

Wednesday’s game was rescheduled from a game postponed on Jan.4, due to COVID-19 issues at Bishop England. Bishop England called off Wednesday night’s game, again due to COVID concerns. The Bishops' varsity girls program currently has three players in quarantine, and the boys team has one.

“We are going into our own bubble until the playoffs,” Runey said. “We have the right to protect our team in order to give them an opportunity for the playoffs and we are exercising that right. We are not required to play any more games and that’s our plan.”

Oceanside Collegiate athletic director Mark Meyer has a different opinion.

League by-laws state that any forfeit of a game in the region results in varsity fines of $1,000 and junior varsity fines of $500. He intends to pursue the canceled games as forfeits and says at least one other region athletic director agrees with his stance.

“If they have enough healthy players to play, they should play,” Meyer said. “For us, we lose a home gate. Our seniors lose a game. The game doesn’t count in the standings and we know that. We (the region) decided we would try to play the games and we should be playing these games. We are pursuing forfeits.”

Bishop England, a private school, and charter school Oceanside Collegiate have found themselves on the same side of issues before. The two schools were part of a group that successfully sued the S.C. High School League last year to delay enforcement of new SCHSL rules regarding athletic eligibility and transfers at private and charter schools.