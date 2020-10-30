Terrance Geddis paces Summerville past rival Berkeley

SUMMERVILLE — Terrance Geddis rushed for three touchdowns and the Green Wave defense was stout as Summerville won a rivalry game between two playoff-bound teams.

Summerville (4-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAA) earned a 42-20 win over Berkeley (4-2, 3-1) at McKissick Field. Both teams placed second in their region to qualify for the playoffs and have one more game next week before the elimination games begin.

“I’m just proud of this football team,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “I kind of challenged them a little bit, coaching staff, players, everyone, because I wanted to know if we are contenders or pretenders. They answered the bell. We are contenders. When the kids play hard and get after it and do what they are told to do we can play with anybody.”

Green Wave Running back Christian Grant was injured early in the contest, so Summerville just handed most of his carries to Geddis. The senior scored on runs of 31, 26 and 21 yards.

Summerville’s Colby Shirey and Christian Collin also had TD runs and the Green Wave defense had a score. A Summerville punt pinned Berkeley deep in its own territory on the Stags first possession of the second half, and then Green Wave linebacker DJ Ancrum recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD.

“Their defense in the second half was lights out,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “Summerville came out fired up and punched us in the mouth, but our kids responded, got back in the game and we had the lead at halftime. I loved the way we responded to that adversity. Then the same thing happened in the second half and we didn’t respond.”

Berkeley scored with a 61-yard pass from quarterback Trey Minor to Solomon Butler in the first quarter. Minor then completed a 19-yard TD pass to Troy Reid and a 5-yard TD pass to Butler in the second quarter to give the Stags a 20-14 lead at the half.

However, the Green Wave defense didn’t allow a score in the final two quarters.

Next week Berkeley hosts Fort Dorchester while Summerville travels to Goose Creek.