Summerville's A.J. Green to stay with Bengals: $18.2 million for 2020

A.J. Green, the former Summerville High School and Georgia Bulldogs star, re-upped with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Green will get $18.2 million in 2020 as part of a franchise tag deal with the only pro team he has played for since joining the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Green and Cincinnati management had until Wednesday to come to an agreement on a new long-term contract. Green has missed 29 of the last 30 games with various injuries, including an ankle injury that cost him the entire 2019 season.

"From the day that he joined our organization nine years ago, A.J. Green has been an outstanding player and a class act," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "We are pleased that he will be part of the team this year, starting with the first practice."

Green, who turns 32 on July 31, has 602 catches in 111 career games, all starts. He has 63 receiving touchdowns.

Biggest career blemish: only four playoff games, all of them losses.

"By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term," Blackburn said. "He has been an integral part of our team, and we expect this year that he will be the same impact player he has always been."

Green played football and basketball for the late legendary head coach John McKissick at Summerville.