Summerville rolls up 72 in new coach's first victory

NORTH CHARLESTON — Ian Rafferty’s first victory as the new Green Wave football head coach came by an astonishing margin.
Summerville High School defeated Stall 72-12 at Charleston County School District’s new District 4 Regional Stadium. The Green Wave improved to 1-1 on the season with a 1-0 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. Stall fell to 0-2 and 0-2.
“The monkey is off my back now so that’s good,” Rafferty, a former Summerville player and long-time Fort Dorchester assistant coach, said. “I’m proud of these kids. They played hard and are starting to buy into what we want to do.”
Summerville took a 49-6 lead into the half and got some solid performances from a variety of players.
Four different Green Wave running backs scored. Both Tyquane Murdock and Terrance Geddis scored two touchdowns. Senior receiver Leroy Simmons also scored twice.
Defensive back Xavier Mitchell-Brown had a pick-6 for the Green Wave.
“We challenged our offensive line this week,” Rafferty said. “We’ve had some guys there step in and play new positions and they did a great job. It’s hard to pick somebody out to praise tonight because so many guys played well but I’m proud of our offensive line.”
Next week, Summerville hosts West Ashley.