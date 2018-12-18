Summerville, Porter-Gaud and First Baptist School are the places to be if you have a hankering for some high school hoops this weekend.
Summerville is hosting the Green Wave Holiday Classic in a non-championship format on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Northwest Guilford will play Stratford at 7 p.m., followed by Philip Simmons taking on Summerville.
On Saturday, Stratford and Philip Simmons will play at 4:30, followed by Summerville and Northwest Guilford.
Porter-Gaud’s annual holiday classic is using a different format for the first time. As opposed to having a championship format, this year’s event is more of a showcase variety with several out-of-state teams coming in to compete. There are 10 boys teams and four girls teams scheduled to play.
Friday’s action gets underway at 11 a.m., with Fort Dorchester taking on SCISA state contender Trinity-Byrnes. The nightcap, at 8 p.m., as Porter-Gaud taking on Liberty Heights of Charlotte.
There are seven games scheduled for Friday and seven more on Saturday. The games move to First Baptist on Sunday with six more games starting at 12:30 p.m.
State SCHSL rankings
There are 10 local teams ranked in the latest statewide polls by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
In Class AAAAA boys, Berkeley is ranked fourth and is off to a 5-0 start this season. They are the only local team ranked in the list.
Goose Creek is ranked second and Fort Dorchester is ranked fourth in the Class AAAAA girls. Both teams are undefeated early on.
In AAA, the unbeaten Bishop England girls are the top-ranked team in the state while the boys team is ranked seventh.
Perhaps the deepest region in the state this season will be region 6-AA. The league currently has three teams ranked in the boys AA list. North Charleston is ranked second, followed by Oceanside Collegiate at number four and Burke at number eight.
Philip Simmons’ girls are the second-ranked team in Class A while the Military Magnet girls are ranked 10th.
Porter-Gaud’s James leads list of local talent
Just for kicks, we have put together a list of the Lowcountry’s top 12 senior boys basketball players this season.
As expected, the top player in the area is Porter-Gaud guard Josiah James, who also happens to be a top 20 player nationally. James signed with Tennessee in November.
We like Berkeley forward Ishan White, a walking double-double, at No. 2, followed by First Baptist guard Mikey Dukes, who will sign and major college football scholarship in February.
Francis Marion signee Jamal Edmonson of Ashley Ridge checks in at No. 4 with Berkeley post Trevuur Smalls at five. Edmonson is averaging 20 points per game this season while Smalls is averaging a double-double, like his teammate.
Oceanside Collegiate guard Shane McCravy is No. 6, followed by Stall wing Romello Grant and West Ashley point guard Kenyatta Jenkins. Rounding out the top 10 are First Baptist guard Devin Dean and Oceanside Collegiate guard Isaiah Archie. West Ashley center Devin Ramsey is No. 11 and Pinewood Prep guard Jay Pryor rounds out the list at No. 12.
Lowcountry Top 10 boys basketball rankings
1. Berkeley
2. West Ashley
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Porter-Gaud
5. North Charleston
6. First Baptist
7. Stall
8. Wando
9. Bishop England
10. Burke
Lowcountry Top 10 Girls rankings
1. Goose Creek
2. Bishop England
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Northwood Academy
5. Summerville
6. West Ashley
7. Stall
8. Berkeley
9. Philip Simmons
10. Military Magnet