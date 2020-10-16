Summerville edges Ashley Ridge to set up showdown with Fort Dorchester

SUMMERVILLE — The Green Wave edged past one Dorchester School District Two rival on Friday and has a key game against the other next week.
Summerville (3-1, 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn a 21-13 win over Ashley Ridge (0-4, 0-3) at McKissick Field. Summerville’s charge was led by junior quarterback Colby Shirey, who threw a TD pass and rushed for two TDs.
“We challenged (Colby) a little at halftime and he responded the right way,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “He played the second half the way I knew he could play all along. We are slowly gaining some mental toughness and kids are starting to buy in. I want a tough, physical football team and that’s what I asked them to be in the second half and they responded. This was a good win.”
The Swamp Foxes gambled early in the game. On its first possession, Ashley Ridge attempted a fake punt, but Summerville defensive backs Keith Elmore Jr. and Jordan Porter were there to stop it and the Green Wave took over on downs at the Ashley Ridge 31-yard line.
A few plays later, Shirey rushed for a 5-yard TD. Gage Lewis hit the extra-point kick for a 7-0 Summerville lead with 7:23 remaining in the opening quarter.
Ashley Ridge answered in the second quarter with a 16-yard TD run by quarterback Connor Black. He pulled the snap up on the ensuing conversion attempt and completed a pass, but the receiver was tackled before he could reach the end zone and Summerville took a 7-6 lead into halftime.
The Ashley Ridge defense made a fourth-down stop to give the Swamp Foxes a short field on their first possession of the third quarter. Then Black capped a 44-yard drive with a 22-yard TD pass to receiver Shaheid Ladson. Will McCune’s extra-point kick was good to give Ashley Ridge a 13-7 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Summerville scored on a 15-yard pass from Shirey to freshman Ka’Mari Hair and on a 47-yard TD scramble by Shirey. Holder Campbell McCurry turned problems on the snap for one PAT attempt into a two-point conversion run, but after the last TD problems led to an unsuccessful attempt.
Summerville travels to Fort Dorchester, its other district rival, next week with the region championship on the line.
“We will be ready,” Rafferty said. “I guess everybody thinks we don’t have a chance, but we are excited to go over there and compete for a region championship.”