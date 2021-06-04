Summerville baseball swept by Hillcrest in state championship series

SIMPSONVILLE - Summerville’s quest for a Class AAAAA state baseball title came up short as the Green Wave dropped an 8-7 decision to Hillcrest on June 4.
Hillcrest swept the best-of-three series in two games and captured its first-ever baseball state title. Summerville finished with a 24-9 record.
Down 8-7, Summerville threatened in the sixth when the Green Wave loaded the bases on Hillcrest closer Wyatt Stone. With two outs and two strikes on Lane Tobin, Cole Messina attempted to steal home on the throw back to the pitcher. Stone was able to throw Messina out just before he reached the plate, ending the threat.
Summerville also loaded the bases in the seventh before failing to score.
Things started off well enough for the Green Wave in the top of the first. After Messina singled to open the game, freshman PJ Morlando followed with a home run to left center field and an early 2-0 lead.
However, just as they did in Game 1 of the series, the Rams scored big in their half of the first inning. Hillcrest plated four runs in the bottom of the frame with Brady Jeffcoat delivering a two-run double to right center. After Jeffcoat scored on a sacrifice fly, Carson Erlewine blasted a solo homer for a 4-2 lead.
Hillcrest put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the second, sending Summerville starter Noah Chapman to the bench. Reliever Ty Hedges was able to pitch out of the jam, ending the threat with no runs.
Summerville sent nine hitters to the plate in the top of the third, scoring four runs. Messina singled to start the inning, and Morlando walked. Owen Wellman bunted hard back to the mound and reached first to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Maddox Webb scored Messina to trim the Hillcrest lead to 4-3.
After a fielder’s choice erased a runner at second, freshman Carson Messina blasted a three-run homer to center field, giving Summerville a 6-4 lead.
Hillcrest again answered in the bottom of the third, tacking on four runs to take an 8-6 lead. Conner David delivered the big blow with a three-run home run to left, following a double by Houston Curry and a single by Peyton Nelson.
Summerville picked up a run in the top of the fourth. After Wellman doubled with two outs, Webb followed with an RBI single, cutting the lead to 8-7.