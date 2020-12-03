State championship football game postponed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has already booted two Charleston-area teams from the high school football playoffs, and now the pandemic has forced postponement of the S.C. High School League's Class AA championship game.

Abbeville and Marion high schools were set to play for the AA state title at 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. That game has been postponed until "the teams confirm their ability to compete," the SCHSL said in a statement.

“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” said SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton.

The Class AA title game will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time, the league said.

Singleton said the SCHSL does not want to see a forfeit in the title game.

“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible," he said. "This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”

Earlier this season, teams at First Baptist and Oceanside Collegiate were not able to compete in their respective playoffs due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.

The Abbeville County School District posted on Twitter that the decision was made "due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases on the Marion football team," and that the game has been rescheduled for Dec. 18.

"I applaud the high school league for moving the game," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles told the Greenwood Index-Journal. "I’m excited that we're still playing. But that did punch me right in my big nose. After talking with our kids and seeing how they are excited, I did give them the rest of the week off (practice)."

Due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases on the Marion football team, the state championship game has been postponed until December 18, time and location TBD. We will not dismiss early tomorrow, Friday, December 4 and it will be a full academic day. — Abbeville Co. School District (@AbbevilleCo) December 3, 2020

The rest of the SCHSL state title games are on as scheduled: T.L. Hanna vs. Dutch Fork for the Class AAAAA title at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benedict College; Southside Christian vs. Lake View for the Class A title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Benedict; Daniel vs Camden for the Class AAA title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley; and A.C. Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach for the Class AAAA championship at 7:30 p.m. at Benedict.

