SC High School League attendance plan for football approved

The S.C. High School League's plan for attendance at football games and other fall sports has been approved, spelling out protocols for spectators attending games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was approved by the S.C. Dept. of Commerce this week, granting high schools an exception to Gov. Henry McMaster's limits of either 250 spectators in a stadium or venue, or 50 percent of the posted capacity, whichever is less.

However, the SCHSL plan leaves it up to individual schools and districts to determine the capacity of their stadiums, requiring that individuals or families be kept at least six feet apart.

"Schools should determine what capacity their venue can accommodate so that people remain 6 feet apart at all times," the plan says. Also, "when determining capacity, consideration must be given to seating occupied by bands, cheerleaders, teams in waiting, or any other group that will have seating blocked off for their use during the event."

School districts in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties have agreed to the plan, as have Bishop England High School and Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

The plan also requires all spectators and staff to wear a face covering at all times and disallows the use of megaphones or similar artificial noisemakers.

The SCHSL also is recommending that host schools "should consider having a COVID-19 coordinator that lays out a specific plan on how to deal with someone who becomes ill during the contest that minimizes their contact with others in attendance."

Other guidelines:

• Gathering of crowds for tailgating or other social interactions is prohibited.

• Upon exiting their vehicles, all persons must put on their face covering.

• Blocking off of seats on each row that are closest to the steps to allow for six feet of social distancing during traffic flow.

The SCHSL is encouraging schools to use online ticket sales to avoid long lines at stadiums or to sell tickets in a "drive-through format." The league also is encouraging "touchless" payment options for tickets and concessions.

Schools should also provide separate entrance and exit gates for home and visiting spectators, as well as separate ticket booths, the plan says.

After games, spectators should stay off the field and refrain from visiting with players inside the facility. "Gathering of teams post-game should not be allowed," the plan said.

The SCHSL plans to start football practice on Sept. 8, with first games set for Sept. 25.

The league is planning a seven-game regular season, with the playoffs starting Nov. 13 and the state finals set for Dec. 4-5.

The fall sports of girls golf, swim and girls tennis can begin competition on Aug. 31; cross country and volleyball start play on Sept. 7; and competitive cheer can hold competitions beginning Oct. 13.