It’s all come together for Khris Middleton as a blossoming NBA superstar at the forefront of the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA Finals appearance since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the way in 1974.

The reports from Chippewa Falls and Sturgeon Bay are true: a mild-mannered, 29-year-old Charleston native is as popular in The Cheesehead State as custard.

If not bratwurst. Yet.

What happens in Wisconsin doesn’t stay in Fond du Lac long when Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and friends are bucking the Bucks’ postseason tradition of early disappointment.

These major Middleton moments are easily traced back to the Lowcountry and a pleasant confluence of family, Porter-Gaud head coach John Pearson and Pearson’s ties to legendary former College of Charleston head coach John Kresse.

It’s apparent as Milwaukee battles the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

“I’ve watched the playoffs very biasedly,” Pearson said of his favorite two-time NBA All-Star. “Every time Khris misses, I say it’s a foul.”

It will become apparent again when the 2021 Summer Olympics start in Tokyo with Middleton on the Team USA roster.

Pearson can’t say he saw this coming from a 6-2 ninth-grader. Watching Middleton play well at Texas A&M was enough of a dream come true.

But there was something unusual about an attentive player who saw more than a path to the rim.

“Khris was a super young kid, though not very strong,” said Pearson, Porter-Gaud’s head basketball coach and director of diversity. “But his basketball IQ was off the charts. He had great ideas; he just couldn’t quite execute them. But you could tell, ‘OK, this kid is smart. He sees space. He sees the play before the play.’”

All-Star basketball dad

A little more basketball polish was necessary at every high school step. That’s where James Middleton, Khris’ father, excelled as an All-Star basketball dad.

“A really big-time factor in the way Khris’ career turned out,” Pearson said, “is his father was always ready to tell Khris the truth.”

At times, Middleton wanted to “play up” in travel league competition against older players.

Dad said no.

“He’d tell him, ‘You’ll be ready. But you’re not ready,’” Pearson said.

Other times, Khris thought he was the best player on the court when perhaps he graded himself on potential and not results.

James Middleton offered tough love.

“His dad being always honest helped Khris become the best version of himself,” Pearson said.

That goes for off-the-court stuff, too. Middleton’s charity outreach has included a $1 million pledge in 2019 to helping underprivileged kids in the Charleston area. The “12 Days of Khristmas” is a holiday initiative that gifted single mothers with spa days, teachers with gift bags and aided various kids. Middleton’s older sister Brittney is his manager.

Khris and Kresse

The Khris-Kresse cross comes via Pearson, a College of Charleston post player from 1986-1988 on some of Kresse’s best NAIA teams before the Cougars moved up to NCAA Division I.

Pearson sees a line from Middleton’s beautifully well-rounded game to a Kresse run at the College of Charleston that included a 1983 NAIA national championship, four NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT bids.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Pearson said. “Coach Kresse was one of the best teachers of the game I’ve ever been around, extremely detailed. That’s one of the things I took from him.”

Early in his coaching career, Pearson vowed to teach and show, not just tell players to run faster and jump higher.

The teacher’s star pupil is the kind of stickler for detail Kresse enjoyed shaping at practice.

Pearson saw it when the Bucks beat Miami, Brooklyn and Atlanta in the 2021 NBA playoffs and in the first two games of the NBA finals against Phoenix.

As obvious as a mad rush for free cheese curds in Milwaukee, Middleton is so fortunate to have had such a good high school head coach.

Pearson was there to work seamlessly with the Middleton family and blend Kresse’s methods with his own tweaks.

“When Khris goes out there on the floor, he is pretty detailed and I hope I helped with some of that,” Pearson said.

We are almost in the middle of Middleton’s NBA playoffs-Olympics doubleheader. Which, for Bucks fans and those who know Khris, is more fun than Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs.

