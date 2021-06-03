Dexton Deboree was fascinated by “the ultimate underdog,” Ja Morant’s ascent from South Carolina high school basketball obscurity to instant basketball superstardom as a multi-tasking NBA prospect at Murray State who might not be ready for NBA prime time.

“I had a strong feeling he was going to prove everyone wrong,” Deboree, an Emmy-winning, Grammy-nominated film producer and storyteller, told The Post and Courier. “He’s special and it’s the world around him that just didn’t get it, didn’t see the vision, didn’t understand the unique specimen that was before him.”

Morant is captivating that way.

Here he is, a Dalzell native just 21 but already one of the best and most popular players in the world. Morant is a Memphis Grizzlies team leader just four years removed from his senior season at Sumter’s Crestwood High School.

Deboree brilliantly captures Morant’s crazy cool rise in “Promiseland,” a six-episode documentary from FALKON that debuts June 3 on Crackle, a video streaming platform.

This is beyond behind the scenes.

It’s a Ja doc that’s jaw-dropping.

It’s a beautifully shot, artfully crafted, you-are-there view of Morant’s introduction to the NBA as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft and Orlando’s NBA bubble that capped his rookie season.

The timing is just right; the “Promiseland” debut coincides with a run of dazzling Morant performances in his first NBA playoff series, Memphis vs. the Utah Jazz.

But Deboree sees a bigger picture, and a wider audience. Part of the tale, he said, is about a next generation that is “almost the complete opposite” of generations past.

‘Committing to a purpose’

“Much less ego,” Deboree said, “much more compassion. Less focus on the money and more interested in finding and committing to a purpose. All of that just felt like it needed to be explored, illuminated and then celebrated as these are the principles we should be sharing with our kids.”

Family and friends believed something “magical” – Deboree’s word – was happening with Morant but not big-time colleges. South Carolina was the only Power 5 conference school to offer a scholarship, and that was too late.

Morant’s parents, Tee and Jamie, are the co-stars. “Promiseland” also includes interviews with AAU coach Bryan Brown, Murray State coach Matt McMahon, Grizzlies players and coaches, plus WNBA star A’ja Wilson, the Columbia native who led South Carolina to a national championship.

Sandra Dawson, Ja’s grandmother, is also featured.

Deboree’s cameras are there in real time as COVID-19 rattles the NBA season and the world, and as George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparks social activism among NBA players.

Zion Williamson, Morant’s fellow South Carolinian and former AAU teammate, is always in the background. The former Duke star was linked to Morant well before they went 1-2 in the 2019 NBA draft.

All-Star parents

How Morant ended up at Kentucky’s Murray State will go down as one of the great mysteries in South Carolina sports history. He was a late-bloomer even in college, vaulting from a good freshman who averaged 12.7 points per game as a pass-first point guard to a spectacular sophomore well known for YouTube highlight dunks, flashy passing and a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament upset of Marquette.

“I believe he was guided by a higher source – some people acknowledge it or some people don’t,” said Deboree, who also produced “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1,” a 2018 documentary about Air Jordan basketball shoes. “Ja definitely did, even before he was aware of it, I think. I believe it started with his father who gave up his own basketball dreams and I think in some ways he subconsciously knew that his role, his space in the flow, was to actually get Ja to his goals and what a selfless move and glorious reward for doing so.”

Deboree credits Tee Morant for building a champion with support and tough love.

And Jamie Morant for always being there to “catch up, soften the edges and let him know that he was going to be okay and was always loved.”

The whole Ja Morant journey, quick and astonishing, keeps coming back to a South Carolina home and a tight-knit family. It’s that tender, personal element that sets this documentary apart.

Deboree says so and “Promiseland” delivers.

