RiverDogs to honor All-Lowcountry teams during long homestand

It’s been another great season for high school softball and baseball in the Lowcountry, and this year the top local players get kudos with a national twist. The Charleston RiverDogs on July 18 will honor the Post and Courier’s All-Lowcountry teams as part of an inaugural National Baseball Day Celebration.
Shortstop Jersey Silver of Berkeley High School, the Post and Courier’s Lowcountry softball Player of the Year, and catcher Cole Messina of Summerville High School, the baseball Player of the Year, are among players to be recognized during a promotion-packed RiverDogs homestand that starts July 13.
The Post and Courier 2021 All-Lowcountry Softball Team
Jersey Silver, SS, Berkeley
Ashanti Eubanks, P, Ashley Ridge
Maddie Ingram, IF, Ashley Ridge
Brooke Patterson, 1B, Hanahan
Brooke Jones, SS, Hanahan
Jenna Krol, SS, Cane Bay
Carson Shaw, 3B, Summerville
Zoey Frasier, 2B, Summerville
Payton Cox, P, Stratford
Gracie DeCuir, P/OF, Berkeley
Abby Prince, P, Berkeley
Whitley Weathers, P, Colleton County
Malaka Belser, 3B, Oceanside Collegiate
Kennedy Rhue, OF, Oceanside Collegiate
Sydney Walker, IF, James Island
Farley Park, 3B, James Island
Anderson Thrower, OF, Hanahan
Gracie Prince, C, Berkeley
Abi Harrawood, IF, Timberland
Samantha Bumgarner, OF, Wando
Jewell Cooper, IF, Fort Dorcheter
Coach of the Year: Larissa Shannon, Ashley Ridge
The Post and Courier 2021 All-Lowcountry Baseball Team
Cole Messina, C, Summerville
Caleb Singleton, OF, Goose Creek
Aidan Hunter, P, Summerville
Reed Garris, P, Wando
Marshall Whitmer, P/OF, Wando
Jesse Free, 3B, Berkeley
Chevy Wrenn, P, Berkeley
Jackson Proctor, OF, Berkeley
Alex Smalls, P, West Ashley
Aryan Patel, SS, Hanahan
A.J. Bryant, P, Hanahan
Daniel Brooks, P, Bishop England
Chase Loggins, OF, Bishop England
Tripp Williams, C, Philip Simmons
Tagger Tyson, C, Oceanside Collegiate
Aidan Bisbano, IF, Pinewood Prep
Tyler Christmas, IF, Fort Dorchester
Hogan Garner, P, James Island
Stephen West, P, James Island
Josh Davis, P, Stratford
PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville
Coach of the year: Bo Charpia, Summerville
Thirsty Thursday, fireworks
The July 13-18 homestand includes the following promotions:
Military Appreciation Night, July 13 (7:05 p.m.). Military members and their families can receive free tickets to the game by calling the box office (843 577-DOGS). The RiverDogs will wear patriotic jerseys.
Wicked Wednesday, July 14 (7:05 p.m.). Special $5 tickets for Upper Reserved, Grandstand and General Admission seats.
Thirsty Thursday, July 15 (7:05 p.m.). $1 beers and DJ Natty Heavy.
Fireworks/Red Shirt Friday, July 16 (7:05 p.m.). The RiverDogs will wear red jerseys. Postgame fireworks.
Anime Night, July 17 (6:05 p.m.). A celebration of iconic Japanese animation. Following the game, a helicopter will drop thousands of numbered bouncy balls onto the field. If a ball lands on the target at home plate, the fan with the corresponding number will win $1,000.
National Baseball Day, July 18 (5:05 p.m.). Along with the Post and Courier All-Lowcountry team honors, RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton, a former Chicago Cubs draft pick, will host a free baseball clinic during the afternoon for children. Parking is free and kids are welcome to run the bases after the game.
For tickets and more information see www.riverdogs.com or call 843 577-DOGS.
RiverDogs homestand
When: July 13-18, six-game Low A East homestand vs. Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate)
Where: Riley Park
Highlights: National Baseball Day, honors for Post and Courier All-Lowcountry softball and baseball teams, July 18, 5:05 p.m. vs.
Tickets: www.riverdogs.com, 843 577-DOGS
