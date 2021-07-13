RiverDogs to honor All-Lowcountry teams during long homestand

It’s been another great season for high school softball and baseball in the Lowcountry, and this year the top local players get kudos with a national twist. The Charleston RiverDogs on July 18 will honor the Post and Courier’s All-Lowcountry teams as part of an inaugural National Baseball Day Celebration.

Shortstop Jersey Silver of Berkeley High School, the Post and Courier’s Lowcountry softball Player of the Year, and catcher Cole Messina of Summerville High School, the baseball Player of the Year, are among players to be recognized during a promotion-packed RiverDogs homestand that starts July 13.

The Post and Courier 2021 All-Lowcountry Softball Team

Jersey Silver, SS, Berkeley

Ashanti Eubanks, P, Ashley Ridge

Maddie Ingram, IF, Ashley Ridge

Brooke Patterson, 1B, Hanahan

Brooke Jones, SS, Hanahan

Jenna Krol, SS, Cane Bay

Carson Shaw, 3B, Summerville

Zoey Frasier, 2B, Summerville

Payton Cox, P, Stratford

Gracie DeCuir, P/OF, Berkeley

Abby Prince, P, Berkeley

Whitley Weathers, P, Colleton County

Malaka Belser, 3B, Oceanside Collegiate

Kennedy Rhue, OF, Oceanside Collegiate

Sydney Walker, IF, James Island

Farley Park, 3B, James Island

Anderson Thrower, OF, Hanahan

Gracie Prince, C, Berkeley

Abi Harrawood, IF, Timberland

Samantha Bumgarner, OF, Wando

Jewell Cooper, IF, Fort Dorcheter

Coach of the Year: Larissa Shannon, Ashley Ridge

The Post and Courier 2021 All-Lowcountry Baseball Team

Cole Messina, C, Summerville

Caleb Singleton, OF, Goose Creek

Aidan Hunter, P, Summerville

Reed Garris, P, Wando

Marshall Whitmer, P/OF, Wando

Jesse Free, 3B, Berkeley

Chevy Wrenn, P, Berkeley

Jackson Proctor, OF, Berkeley

Alex Smalls, P, West Ashley

Aryan Patel, SS, Hanahan

A.J. Bryant, P, Hanahan

Daniel Brooks, P, Bishop England

Chase Loggins, OF, Bishop England

Tripp Williams, C, Philip Simmons

Tagger Tyson, C, Oceanside Collegiate

Aidan Bisbano, IF, Pinewood Prep

Tyler Christmas, IF, Fort Dorchester

Hogan Garner, P, James Island

Stephen West, P, James Island

Josh Davis, P, Stratford

PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville

Coach of the year: Bo Charpia, Summerville

Thirsty Thursday, fireworks

The July 13-18 homestand includes the following promotions:

Military Appreciation Night, July 13 (7:05 p.m.). Military members and their families can receive free tickets to the game by calling the box office (843 577-DOGS). The RiverDogs will wear patriotic jerseys.

Wicked Wednesday, July 14 (7:05 p.m.). Special $5 tickets for Upper Reserved, Grandstand and General Admission seats.

Thirsty Thursday, July 15 (7:05 p.m.). $1 beers and DJ Natty Heavy.

Fireworks/Red Shirt Friday, July 16 (7:05 p.m.). The RiverDogs will wear red jerseys. Postgame fireworks.

Anime Night, July 17 (6:05 p.m.). A celebration of iconic Japanese animation. Following the game, a helicopter will drop thousands of numbered bouncy balls onto the field. If a ball lands on the target at home plate, the fan with the corresponding number will win $1,000.

National Baseball Day, July 18 (5:05 p.m.). Along with the Post and Courier All-Lowcountry team honors, RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton, a former Chicago Cubs draft pick, will host a free baseball clinic during the afternoon for children. Parking is free and kids are welcome to run the bases after the game.

For tickets and more information see www.riverdogs.com or call 843 577-DOGS.

RiverDogs homestand

When: July 13-18, six-game Low A East homestand vs. Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate)

Where: Riley Park

Highlights: National Baseball Day, honors for Post and Courier All-Lowcountry softball and baseball teams, July 18, 5:05 p.m. vs.

Tickets: www.riverdogs.com, 843 577-DOGS

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff