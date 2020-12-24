Record-setting Emma Schimpf of Oceanside is All-Lowcountry girls golfer of the year

How do you shoot the lowest two-day score in the history of S.C. High School League girls golf?

"I was making a lot of birdies," says Oceanside Collegiate senior Emma Schimpf. "And I only had one bogey the whole tournament. And I putted well."

Sounds easy when you put it that way.

But a lifetime of work on the practice tee went into the score of 67-66—133 that Schimpf put together at the Hackler Course in Conway in November to win the Class AAA individual state championship for the second straight year. Her only bogey came on the final hole, and her 133 was two strokes better than the previous state record.

The performance marked another year of improvement for Schimpf, who repeats as the All-Lowcountry girls' golfer of the year.

The College of Charleston commitment and her older sister, Abigail, have long been two of the top junior golfers in South Carolina. Last year, the previously home-schooled sisters decided to attend Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant and led OCA to a state title in 2019.

Abigail, the S.C. Junior Golf Association's Beth Daniel player of the year in 2018, is now a freshman at South Carolina, leaving Emma on her own for her senior season at Oceanside.

"It was a little different," said Emma, one of six children in her family. "But it wasn't that bad."

The sisters began playing as young kids, accompanying their father to the driving range and golf course. They decided to attend Oceanside last year to make sure they met NCAA requirements for scholarships and eligibility.

In addition to Abigail, Oceanside lost All-Lowcountry performers Rachel Rich and Kayla Bartemeyer from last year's team, leading to a seventh-place finish in Class AAA.

Bishop England finished third in Class AAA, led by All-Lowcountry first-teamers Grayson Bonner and Alexandra Mathis.

Wando's Nicole Whatley finished seventh overall in the Class AAAAA tournament, leading the Warriors to a strong fifth-place finish and earning a spot on the All-Lowcountry team.

The remainder of the first team is filled out by Palmetto Christian's Ava Romfo and Stratford's Chayse Cool.

All-Lowcountry Girls Golf

First Team

Emma Schimpf, Oceanside Collegiate

Shimpf shot a 67-66—133 to win medalist honors at the Class AAA state tournament for the second year in a row, taking the title by five shots at the Hackler Course in Conway. She led Oceanside to a seventh-place finish after the Landsharks had won three straight state titles.

Grayson Bonner, Bishop England

Bonner was sixth at the Class AAA state tournament with a score of 72-74—146, leading Bishop England to a third-place finish.

Nicole Whatley, Wando

Whatley's score of 73-74—149 was good for seventh in the Class AAAAA state tournament at the Country Club of Lexington, helping Wando to a fifth-place team standing.

Ava Romfo, Palmetto Christian

Romfo had a one-round score of 73 at the SCISA state tournament at the Orangeburg Country Club, good for a fourth-place finish and a spot on the all-state team.

Alexandra Mathis, Bishop England

Mathis tied for 14th at the Class AAA state tournament with a score of 78-80—158 as the Bishops finished third overall.

Chayse Cool, Stratford

Cool finished in the top 20 of the Class AAAAA state tournament with a score of 79-83—162, good for T-20 as the Knights finished 13th overall.

Honorable Mention

Wando: Ella Drew Dodd, Grace Lindsey, Marah Hanson; Ashley Ridge: Avery Smith; Fort Dorchester: Aubree Clements; Stratford: Rori Mae Condon; Bishop England: Ally Dominick; Oceanside Collegiate: Haven Hobbs, Lang Ives, Jackie Friebert; Palmetto Christian: Kate Nyers, Sarah Anne Horne; Pinewood Prep: Karla Correa, Aubrey Merryman, Marlie Duarte; Porter-Gaud: Sarah-Courtney Cavatoni, Catherine Hagood; Ashley Hall: Raegan Propes, Chloe Ross; Northwood Academy: Madison Wert; First Baptist: Millie Knowles; St John's: McKenzie Norwood.

Coach of the year: Sara Allen, Bishop England

Based on performance at state tournaments.