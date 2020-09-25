Rainouts plague opening night for high school football

With the start of high school football season already delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Friday's heavy rains further pushed back opening night for schools across the Lowcountry.
Goose Creek at Berkeley and Fort Dorchester at Ashley Ridge were two of the headline games postponed due to the rain.
Goose Creek will play at Berkeley at 6:30 pm. Monday, while Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge will try again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Other postponed games:
• Stall at West Ashley, 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Bishop England at Oceanside Collegiate, 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Philip Simmons at Burke, noon Saturday at Ravenel Stadium.
• First Baptist's home game against Augusta Christian was interrupted by lightning and postponed, unlikely to be finished.
The start of the S.C. High School League football season was pushed back to Sept. 26 due to the pandemic. The schedule was shortened to seven games,
with the playoffs starting Nov. 13 and the state finals set for Dec. 4-5.
Private schools in the S.C. Independent Association began their season on Aug. 28.
In games that were completed:
• In a game delayed by two hours, Stratford slogged to a 21-14 win at Summerville, spoiling new Green Wave coach Ian Rafferty's debut.
• Wando (1-0) defeated Cane Bay by 35-10 in new coach Rocco Adrian's debut, behind a big game from quarterback Braden Pritchard, running back Des Loring and receiver Peter Vardzel.
• Tylik Green ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass as Cross (1-0) won the first varsity game at the new District 4 stadium in North Charleston by 44-0 over Military Magnet (0-1).
• Aiden Anderson caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Mason Hawes, but it wasn’t enough for Charleston Collegiate (2-3) in a 54-6 loss at Andrew Jackson.
• David Ball kicked two field goals and Freeman Barber scored a touchdown, but Porter-Gaud (1-3) lost by 41-13 at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. Matt Kelly hit 7 of 13 passes for 72 yards, and ran for 66.
• Connor Rourk ran 13 times for 109 yards and threw for a TD, but Palmetto Christian (4-1) lost by 26-14 at Richard Winn. Wyatt Shogren caught a 19-yard TD pass.
Check back for updates.