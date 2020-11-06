QB Jayvion Johnson paces Cane Bay past Ashley Ridge

SUMMERVILLE — Cane Bay quarterback Jayvion Johnson rushed for one touchdown and threw for another to lead the Cobras to a 13-10 victory over the visiting Swamp Foxes.

Cane Bay (3-4) relied heavily on its option running attack and forced some turn overs as it edged past Ashley Ridge (1-6) to take an 8-7 lead in the series between the two programs, which both had their first season in 2008. It was the Cobras’ third consecutive win in the series.

“That is probably the most complete game we’ve had all year,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “We didn’t have any turnovers. Offensively we weren’t great, but we were good enough. Our defensive guys played their butts off. We made a couple of big stands in the first half and then we kind of held on in the second half. I’m proud of our kids. Ashley Ridge threw a lot of stuff at us and their running back is something else.”

Ashley Ridge marched into the Red Zone on the game’s first possession, but then fumbled the ball inside the 5-yard line. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone before anyone could secure it for a touchback.

Cane Bay then marched 80 yards to score on a 26-yard pass from Johnson to running back Leon Staley early in the second quarter. Staley picked up most of the yards after the catch and finished with 75 rushing yards on 19 carries. Johnson added 59 rushing yards for the Cobras while Jaylen Boudreaux added 23 yards on the ground.

Ashley Ridge got a 29-yard field goal from Will McCune to cut the lead to 7-3 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Cobras began a drive in the fourth quarter at midfield and shortly after Johnson broke free for a 40-yard TD run for a 13-3 Cane Bay lead after the extra-point kick missed.

Ashley Ridge quarterback Connor Black scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 52 yard drive with only 1:33 remaining in the game to pull the Swamp Foxes within 3, but Cane Bays’ Devon London secured the onside kick to seal the victory.

Black completed 10 passes during the game for 120 yards and rushed for 44 yards. Cane Bay held star running back Troy Grant to 41 yards on 21 carries.

“I thought our defense played awesome tonight,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “I thought our defensive coaches had a good game plan and our execution by the players was excellent, but when you face an offense like that they are going to hit one or two on ya. Also our kicker/punter, Will McCune, always puts us in great position to give us a chance.”

The Cobras end the football season at home against Colleton County on Nov. 13. The Swamp Foxes end their season at home against Conway Nov. 12.