Porter-Gaud's Marianna Singletary heads All-Lowcountry volleyball team

As an elite performer and major college prospect, Porter-Gaud junior star Marianna Singletary was the clear choice as The Post and Courier’s All-Lowcountry volleyball player of the year.
Singletary, an athletic 6-4 hitter, is one of the top talents in the nation and is an early verbal commitment to the University of Texas.
Wando’s Alexis Glover, who guided her team to the Class AAAAA state championship this fall, is the area’s coach of the year.
Talented and athletic, Singletary can be a dominant performer on the court. However, as Porter-Gaud coach Megan Crouch says, Singletary is still a sponge when it comes to learning the game.
“Marianna loves to be coached. I think that sets her apart from so many great talents,” Crouch said. “She thrives on finding ways to make herself a better player and she is very willing and very open to coaching. She’s already a tremendous talent and a very good player but she is always looking to do things better.”
Singletary, who has 1,363 career kills with a season to go, says she is only just beginning to learn the game she loves.
“I am so hungry for more knowledge,” said Singletary, who tallied 340 kills and 45 blocks in a season shortened to only 23 matches due to COVID-19. “I am still young and I am looking to grow and improve my volleyball I.Q. Anything I can do, anyone I can learn from, I am eager to do so.”
Crouch says Singletary is not only growing as a player but also as a student leader.
“As she has gotten older, she has taken on more of a leadership role,” Crouch said. “She has such a great personality and she’s very thoughtful. She’s a natural leader. Other players gravitate to her because she genuinely cares about everyone on her team.”
With the high school season over in late October, the star has moved right into her club travel season. She practices three times a week in Atlanta with the A5 volleyball club out of Roswell, Georgia. The program is one of the top five programs in the country. It was with A5 that Singletary drew major recruiting interest and eventually settled on Texas.
“I was looking to get away from South Carolina and I knew on my first visit to Austin that it was right for me,” she said. “Everything about Austin and the University, the volleyball program, the coaching staff, it all just felt right. I was just more comfortable there than anywhere else.”
Singletary still has one more season of high school volleyball left. While playing a national schedule during the club season is rewarding, she says returning for more season at Porter-Gaud is something she looks forward to. She played on a state championship team in 2019 and finished as the state runner-up in 2020.
“Porter-Gaud is very special to me and I can’t wait for one more season,” Singletary said. “I have so many friends there and we are very close as a team, on and off the floor. Next year will be my last and I want to win another championship. That’s the focus and the goal. I am really excited to see how it goes.”
Singletary is joined on the first-team by teammate Alex Hariri, a junior; Bishop England junior Leah Zimlich; Wando senior and Marshall signee Brynn Whitehair; Ashley Hall senior and Mississippi State signee Laughlin Murray; and Oceanside Collegiate senior Taylor Hills.
All-Lowcountry Volleyball Team
First Team
Marianna Singletary, Porter-Gaud, Jr.
340 kills, 45 blocks, 136 digs in shortened 2020 season ... She has 1,363 kills in three seasons with 252 blocks and was the SCISA player of the year ... She has committed to University of Texas ... Singletary had 539 kills as a sophomore and played for the 2019 SCISA state champion.
Alex Hariri, Porter-Gaud, Jr.
Two-year starter and all-around performer on the floor with 195 kills, 43 service aces, 16 blocks, 354 assists, 163 digs in 2020 She was a starter on 2019 state championship team.
Laughlin Murray, Ashley Hall, Sr.
A three-year starter and saw action on varsity for five seasons ... She has 2,100 career assists, 718 career digs, 277 career kills, and in 2020 had 329 assists, 122 digs, 136 kills, 25 aces ... She has signed with Mississippi State.
Leah Zimlich, Bishop England, Jr.
A two-time all-region and 2020 Class AAA all-state pick with 513 assists and 190 digs this season ... She has 1,184 assists over the last two seasons.
Brynn Whitehair, Wando, Sr.
She missed the state playoff run to the Class AAAAA state title with injury, but was named Region 7-AAAAA player of the year, and Class AAAAA all-state by the Coaches Association of Women’s Sports ... She had 102 kills in 27 sets and has signed with Marshall University.
Taylor Hills, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
She helped the Landsharks to three consecutive state finals appearances and had 331 kills and 290 digs in 2020 ... She compiled 235 kills with 177 digs in 2019, and finishes her career with 803 career kills and 582 digs.
Second Team
Emily King, Wando, Jr.
Maya Gooding, Philip Simmons, Sr.
Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge, Sr.
Ava McCarthy, Wando, Sr.
Katie Tillman, James Island, Sr.
Jordan Bartemeyer, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Hastings Witt, Wando; Evie Otis, Academic Magnet; Hannah Pierce, Porter-Gaud; Rayna Gilbert, James Island; Mary Randall Rogers, James Island; Chandley Thompson, Wando; Hannah Togami, Wando; Emma Sanders, Wando; Caroline Oh, Lucy Beckham; Anna Leigh Snyder, Ashley Hall; Peyton Roper, First Baptist; Bennett McCombs, First Baptist; Rynee Welch, First Baptist; Sally Branton Crawford, Porter-Gaud; Alayah Birch, Northwood Academy; Alexandra Atkinson, Ashley Ridge; Rebecca Yohe, Summerville; Siri Helmstetter, Palmetto Scholars; Sydney Fischer, Palmetto Scholars; Carly Searson, Bishop England; Kate Johnson, Philip Simmons; Salena Jones, Stratford; Mary Katherine Kerrigan, Academic Magnet.
Coach of the Year – Alexis Glover, Wando