Oceanside Collegiate rallies for playoff victory over Aynor

The Blue Jackets got the run game going in the second quarter, capping a 59-yard drive with a 10-yard run by Landon Beverly. A two-point conversion attempt failed and Oceanside held a 17-6 lead.
Aynor went the way of onside kick and recovered it at the 45-yard line. The Blue Jackets covered 55 yards on 12 rushes with Beverly scoring from 4 yards. Another two-point try failed and the Landsharks went into the half with a 17-12 lead.
“We knew they would be onside kicking a lot, but sometimes that ball bounces crazy,” Call said.
Aynor opened the third quarter with an 80-yard scoring drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes off the clock. Ahmad Gerald’s 9-yard run gave the Blue Jackets a 20-17 lead.
But the Landsharks quickly regained control as Kepley hit Harrell on a 19-yard scoring pass, with Harrell breaking several tackles down the sideline for the score.
Leading 24-20, Oceanside recovered an Aynor fumble two plays into the next drive and Kepley tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Cole Strickler for a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
“I thought Garrison may have played his best game because of the way he managed the offense and hit some big completions,” Call said.
Aynor opened the fourth with a touchdown drive to cut the lead to 31-26. An onside kick attempt resulted in Oceanside taking possession at the Aynor 41. However, the Landsharks were unable to gain a first down and punted to Aynor deep.
The teams traded punts down the stretch with Aynor beginning its final drive on their own 16-yard line with three minutes remaining. The drive proceeded inside the Oceanside 20, but the Landsharks held on fourth down to preserve the victory.
Aynors celebrates getting the back after an onside kick against Oceanside during their playoff game at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
