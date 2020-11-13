Oceanside Collegiate rallies for playoff victory over Aynor

After blowing an early 17-point lead, the Oceanside Collegiate Landsharks rallied for a 31-26 win over visiting Aynor in a first-round Class AAA playoff game at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Friday night.

Junior quarterback Garrison Kepley threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and the Landsharks held off a late comeback by the Blue Jackets.

“We knew this would be a challenge, but I am really proud of our guys for hanging in there and making a few more plays than Aynor did,” Oceanside Collegiate coach Joe Call said.

Oceanside (6-1) will be at home again in the second round next Friday, hosting undefeated Camden.

Aynor finished the game with more than 400 total yards,with more than 300 yards coming on the ground. Oceanside managed just over 200 total yards but had several short-field possessions.

Before fans could settle into their seats, Oceanside Collegiate’s Rico Harrell took the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and the Landsharks led 7-0 just 11 seconds into the game.

Aynor responded with a drive to the Oceanside 35 but was stopped on fourth-and-5. The Landsharks picked up a 33-yard field goal by Spencer McKinley for a 10-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first quarter.

Oceanside forced an Aynor punt and the offense responded with a 24-yard scoring run by Vaughn Blue for a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

“The kickoff was a huge way to start, but we knew Aynor wouldn’t go away,” Call said. “They just wear on you with that running game and force you to dig deep.”

The Blue Jackets got the run game going in the second quarter, capping a 59-yard drive with a 10-yard run by Landon Beverly. A two-point conversion attempt failed and Oceanside held a 17-6 lead.

Aynor went the way of onside kick and recovered it at the 45-yard line. The Blue Jackets covered 55 yards on 12 rushes with Beverly scoring from 4 yards. Another two-point try failed and the Landsharks went into the half with a 17-12 lead.

“We knew they would be onside kicking a lot, but sometimes that ball bounces crazy,” Call said.

Aynor opened the third quarter with an 80-yard scoring drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes off the clock. Ahmad Gerald’s 9-yard run gave the Blue Jackets a 20-17 lead.

But the Landsharks quickly regained control as Kepley hit Harrell on a 19-yard scoring pass, with Harrell breaking several tackles down the sideline for the score.

Leading 24-20, Oceanside recovered an Aynor fumble two plays into the next drive and Kepley tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Cole Strickler for a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

“I thought Garrison may have played his best game because of the way he managed the offense and hit some big completions,” Call said.

Aynor opened the fourth with a touchdown drive to cut the lead to 31-26. An onside kick attempt resulted in Oceanside taking possession at the Aynor 41. However, the Landsharks were unable to gain a first down and punted to Aynor deep.

The teams traded punts down the stretch with Aynor beginning its final drive on their own 16-yard line with three minutes remaining. The drive proceeded inside the Oceanside 20, but the Landsharks held on fourth down to preserve the victory.