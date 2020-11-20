Oceanside Collegiate football forced to cancel playoff game due to COVID-19 tracing

Oceanside Collegiate has been forced to cancel its high school football playoff game against Camden due to contact tracing for COVID-19 at the Mount Pleasant school, Landsharks coach Joe Call said Friday.

The 6-1 Landsharks, the last Charleston-area team standing in the S.C. High School League playoffs, were set to play 7-0 Camden in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs on Friday night at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Oceanside will forfeit the game and Camden will advance in the playoffs, Call said.

A statement from the school said parents had raised concerns about players possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

"Late last night, parent concerns came to our attention regarding members of our football teams possible exposure to COVID-19," the statement said. "With the safety of our players and our opponent Camden at the forefront of our mind, it is with a heavy heart we have made the difficult decision to forfeit tonight’s AAA State Playoff game.

"Since June 8th our football program started a journey leading up to this week, day in and day out working for the chance to play for 'one more' … especially our seniors. We are heart-broken for everyone who has given their all to our team the last few months. We wish Camden the best as they move forward to the next round."

Oceanside is the second Charleston-area team to have to forfeit a playoff game. First Baptist was forced to cancel its S.C. Independent Schools Association playoff game two weeks ago.

The Landsharks won their region title this season, losing only to sister school Gray Collegiate of Columbia, and were ranked in the top 10 in Class AAA.

"As devastating as it is, this is what's best for our kids and for Camden," Call said. "We were able to meet with our guys and tell them what happened. There were a lot of tears and stuff like that."

Call, the grandson of Summerville coaching legend John McKissick, had moved from the head-coaching job at Summerville to Oceanside Collegiate during the offseason, replacing Chad Grier as the Landsharks' coach.

"We had a good season, a region championship and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs," Call said. "That's what you do all that work for, and then it comes down to something really out of your control.

"It's devastating for the players, the seniors and coaches who put in so much time away from families," he said. "I think about the decision that First Baptist had to make, and we are in the same situation.

"If we are going to say that players' safety comes first, then we have to make the right decision when it comes time to make the tough decisions, and that's what we are doing. This is what had to happen."