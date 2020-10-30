Oceanside Collegiate drops overtime decision to sister school Gray Collegiate

Friday night’s football game between Gray Collegiate of Columbia and Oceanside Collegiate meant very little in terms of the upcoming state playoffs. In fact, the only thing on the line in the non-region affair was bragging rights between the sister schools.

But the game had the feel of a postseason battle as the teams traded heavy blows to the end. Oceanside rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit to force overtime, but Gray Collegiate came away with the 40-34 win in overtime at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Junior running back KZ Adams, who rushed for more than 200 yards in the win, scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to secure the victory for unbeaten Gray Collegiate.

Both teams came into the game with 5-0 records and both won their respective region titles. Gray is the second-ranked team in Class AA, while the Landsharks are ranked eighth in Class AAA.

“These are the type of games we are going to see in the playoffs, and we learned a lot tonight,” Oceanside coach Joe Call said. “We’re disappointed to lose, but our kids fought hard all night. Both teams left it all on the field. Gray is a really good football team. We have to put this one behind us and move on to the playoffs.”

Oceanside opened the game with an impressive 13-play, 81-yard drive, capped by Vaughn Blue’s 14-yard touchdown run with 4:46 left in the first quarter.

The War Eagles needed only two plays to take the lead as quarterback Tre Robinson connected with Justen Brunson on a 60-yard scoring pass for a 7-6 lead. Brunson had 236 passing yards in the game.

After forcing a punt, Gray needed just one play, a 56-yard run by Adams, to take a 14-6 lead. With 7:05 left in the second quarter, Robinson scored on a 3-yard run to open a 21-6 lead.

The Landsharks cut into the lead on Garrison Kepley’s 9-yard pass to Dana Brunson with 3:00 before halftime but Gray held a 21-13 lead at the break. Kepley finished the night with 278 yards passing.

The second half was full of fireworks.

Oceanside recovered a fumble on its own 16-yard line to end Gray’s first possession. The Landsharks went 84 yards with Kepley completing a 14-yard scoring toss to Rico Harrell, cutting the lead to 21-19 with 8:21 to play in the third.

Gray fumbled again on its next possession, and Kepley immediately went to the air for a 40-yard touchdown to freshman Zai Offord, giving Oceanside a 26-21 lead.

Gray answered two minutes later with Robinson’s 56-yard touchdown throw to Chris Rhone, but the War Eagles missed the extra point to lead 27-26.

Into the final period, Adams scored on a 2-yard run to push the Gray lead to 34-26.

Once again, Oceanside answered with a 71-yard drive, including a conversion on fourth-and-22. Blue capped the drive with a 15-yard run and a two-point conversion pass from Kepley to Brunson tied the game at 34 with 6:16 remaining in the game.

The game was halted after the ensuing kickoff due to a significant injury to an Oceanside player, but resumed after a delay of about 30 minutes.

Oceanside forced a punt and advanced to the Gray 17-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-1, Call opted to go for the first down instead of a field goal attempt. The War Eagles came up with the defensive stand and ran out the clock to force overtime.

“That’s on me,” Call said of the decision to go for the first down. “I felt like with our offensive line we could get a yard. Then we could run the clock down and kick it. I didn’t want to give them the ball back.”

Oceanside failed to score any points in their overtime possession, missing on a field goal after a low snap. Gray needed two plays to finish off the game.