NBA teams flock to see Porter-Gaud's latest draft prospect, Aaron Nesmith

Porter-Gaud's cozy little basketball gym, with its wooden bleachers and "Cyclone" logo painted in red at midcourt, is usually host to visiting teams such as First Baptist, Pinewood Prep and other rivals in South Carolina's private-school ranks.

But over the past few weeks, teams from a different league have paid visits to the Wendell Center.

The Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons are among the six NBA teams that have sent officials to Porter-Gaud's gym. They are there to see the Cyclones' latest NBA prospect, 6-foot-6 shooting guard Aaron Nesmith.

With an NBA 3-point line taped to the floor, Nesmith has put his shooting prowess on display for NBA scouts, cementing his status as an almost-certain first-round pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nesmith has been able to conduct his NBA workouts on the same floor where he learned to play basketball starting in the fifth grade at Porter-Gaud.

"It's been really fun," said Nesmith, who was named The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry player of the year three times during his career at Porter-Gaud. "It's been pretty cool to bring it back full circle to where the journey began, and to get ready to make the next step at the same place."

Nesmith's journey included three S.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state titles at Porter-Gaud. In 2018, he was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year over Zion Williamson, one of the most famous high school players in history. Williamson, you may have heard, went on to Duke and then was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Nesmith, who played two seasons at Vanderbilt before declaring for the NBA Draft, is widely viewed as a first-round pick and one of the top 3-point shooters in the draft. At Vandy, he played in 46 career games for coach Jerry Stackhouse and averaged 14.7 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range. But as a sophomore, he averaged 23 points and shot a remarkable 52.2 percent from distance in 14 games before his season was cut short by a foot injury.

His college career was brief, but enough to convince NBA experts.

"Nesmith, I think, is the best shooter in the draft," said ESPN analyst Jay Bilas. "There are a couple guys that compete with him in that, but he's just an extraordinary shooter and can shoot it off the dribble, can shoot behind screens, can catch and shoot.

"He just launches it, deep range, and he’s always moving, always hunting the shot. And I think in in the NBA, that’s going to continue and he’s going to be a valuable commodity. I’ve got him ranked 12th overall. He’s really good and I think he’ll have a long career."

That scouting report sounds similar to the game of Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, a Porter-Gaud graduate who has been in the league eight years, averaging 16.3 points and shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

Middleton has been a mentor of sorts for Nesmith, inviting him to play in summer games against NBA players and dispensing advice when needed. Porter-Gaud coach John Pearson, who coached both players, has also been an important figure for Nesmith.

"He's been like a second father to me," Nesmith said. "He's been there big time for me, and is one of the main reasons why I always come back to Porter-Gaud."

An ESPN mock draft has Nesmith going with the 15th pick to Orlando. CBS Sports has him at No. 12 to Sacramento, as does NBC Sports.

Nesmith says he's not picky.

"Whichever team wants me, that's where I want to be," he said.

Nesmith will watch the draft at his parents' home in West Ashley; brother Eddie is a student at Harvard.

"I've been dreaming of this day since I was eight years old, so I'm happy to finally be here," Nesmith said. "It's a dream come true."