Minor to Mitchell combo boosts Berkeley past Wando

MOUNT PLEASANT — Berkeley High School bounced back from an opening week loss by trouncing Wando by 35-14 on Friday night at the Warriors' Robert E. Hayes Field.
Stags quarterback Tre Minor threw three touchdown passes to Marion Mitchell as Berkeley improved to 1-1 this season. Wando, which honored the late athletic director and coach Bob Hayes during the game, fell to 1-1.
The Stags took a 14-7 lead at the half on the strength of a couple of Minor to Mitchell TD passes.
Mitchell got behind the Wando defense for an 85-yard scoring bomb at the end of the first quarter for a 7-0 Stags lead.
Wando answered with a TD strike from Braden Pritchard to running back Des Loring, who turned a crossing route into a 32-yard TD to tie the score with 10:29 left in the half.
But Mitchell got free again in the Warriors' secondary, snaring an 18-yard pass from Minor over the middle in the end zone to make it 14-7 with 6:22 left in the half.
Mitchell's third TD catch, a 55-yarder from Minor, put the Stags up by 21-7 in the third quarter.
After an interception by defensive end Jayden Broughton, Stags running back Luke Gadsden scored from eight yards out for a 28-7 lead. Another Wando turnover set up a touchdown run from Malachi Oliver for 35-7 late in the third quarter.
Berkeley hosts Ashley Ridge next week, while Wando is at Stratford.