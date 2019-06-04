Much of what high school wide receivers are able to do statistically depends on the quarterback having the ability to deliver a catchable pass. The top 2019 group of Lowcountry receivers should have capable quarterbacks this fall, making for some huge numbers for the elite group.
As we rank position groups each week through the summer, in preparation for the 2019 season, we do so with only returning players who have proven their ability with past performances.
There will surely be newcomers on the scene that make their mark as the season progresses but the list of returning wideouts will be among the best in the state.
The area’s top returning pass-catcher is Woodland’s Lavel Davis, who recently committed to the University of Virginia after entertaining major interest through the spring. Davis’ primary advantage is his height (6-6), which he uses well as a downfield receiver. Davis, as you might expect, is hard to cover one-on-one and few on his level (Class AA) have been successful. He caught 70 passes for 1,007 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall.
First Baptist also has a tall, rangy and athletic receiver in Sincere Brown. Brown, at 6-5, possesses more speed, having run a 4.41 40-yard dash over the weekend at Duke. Brown, playing in an offense last season that featured big-time running back Michel Dukes, managed only 16 receptions but garnered 501 yards (31.3 average) and six touchdowns. He has received several offers this spring, including Appalachian State and Navy.
Fort Dorchester has a pair of returning receivers that team to give the Patriots a very difficult tandem to cover for opposing defenses. Antoine Parker, at 6-2, is more of the outside, downfield threat while 5-8 Qway’jon Simmons works underneath and inside. The duo combined for nearly 60 catches and 1,000 yards last season with even bigger numbers expected with the return of quarterback DeAndrae Sabb.
Summerville’s Brody Hopkins is likely headed for a collegiate baseball career and already is verbally committed to College of Charleston. However, Hopkins also excels as a big-time playmaker in football, averaging better than 25 yards per catch with eight touchdowns last season.
Ashley Ridge senior Jaelyn Perry also has a good quarterback in Matt Duncan. Perry snared 41 passes for 735 yards as a junior. Though not known as a speedster, Perry runs good routes and has a solid frame (6-2, 180).
Berkeley had two of the top receivers in the state last season but DJ Chisolm and Dervon Pesnell have moved on to college football. This season, the primary passing target will be senior Solomon Butler, who managed 30 catches for 424 yards as the third receiver in the offense last year.
Two juniors that will put up big numbers are Stratford’s Demarius Anderson and James Island’s Jaden Scott. Anderson had nearly 600 yards receiving as a sophomore.
Wando has two quality receivers as well in seniors Maken Glover and Dylan McCarthy, who combined for more than 50 catches and 900 yards last fall.
Goose Creek’s Damon Mouzon and Oceanside Collegiate’s Walker Rhue also return with significant experience and will post solid numbers this season.
Lowcountry top 10 receivers (returning from 2018)
1. Lavel Davis, Woodland: Virginia commit; 6-6 with ball skills and athleticism
2. Sincere Brown, First Baptist: 6-5 with 4.41 speed and several early offers
3. Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester: averaged 17 yards per catch last season, 6-2 and athletic
4. Brody Hopkins, Summerville: College of Charleston baseball commit but averaged 25 yards per catch in 2018
5. Jaelyn Perry: Ashley Ridge, 41 grabs for 735 yards and five TD in 2018
6. Malachi Oree, Oceanside Collegiate: nearly 6-3 with outstanding skills; 6 TD in 2018
7. Solomon Butler, Berkeley: Will become Stags primary receiver; 30 catches last season
8. Demarius Anderson, Stratford: a 6-3 junior with nearly 600 receiving yards in 2018
9. Qway’Jon Simmons, Fort Dorchester: 5-8 but extremely quick in slot; 32 catches in 2018
10. Maken Glover, Wando: had nearly 600 yards receiving last season, 4 TD
Others to watch: Damon Mouzon, Goose Creek; Dylan McCarthy, Wando; Jaden Scott, James Island; Walker Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate; Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley; Jevon Walker, Stratford.