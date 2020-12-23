Lowcountry high school basketball tournaments on tap; Shrine Bowl picks

While many of the area high schools have paused their basketball season due to the rise in COVID-19 positive testing, there will be holiday tournament action next week.
The Lowcountry Invitational is slated to begin next Monday and will consist of three days of action at three local venues. Set to host games are First Baptist, Northwood Academy and Cathedral Academy.
The games will begin at 3 p.m. each day and four games per day are scheduled for each site.
The girls tournament field will include 12 teams with seven coming from within the area. Local schools competing include First Baptist, Northwood Academy, Cathedral Academy, St. John’s Christian Academy, Hanahan, Porter-Gaud and Palmetto Christian.
In the boys eight-team event, local participants include Porter-Gaud, Northwood Academy, St. John’s Christian, Palmetto Christian, Oceanside Collegiate and Cathedral Academy.
Bishop England’s boys and girls teams were originally scheduled to participate but recently shut down winter sports until January due to positive cases in the school.
Porter-Gaud’s boys team also was affected earlier this month and was scheduled to play in the prestigious Beachball Classic in Myrtle Beach. That trip was cancelled by the school due to a rise in COVID cases along the Grand Strand.
The official schedule of games for the Lowcountry Invitational will be available later this week. It should be noted that each venue will have restricted attendance and fans will follow strict protocols. Each venue will be emptied of fans after each game.
For more information, visit the tournament website at Lowcountryinvitational.com.
Shrine Bowl selections
Though the 2020 Shrine Bowl all-star football game between North and South Carolina was cancelled due to the virus, the South Carolina roster was selected and recently recognized.
Former Berkeley head coach Dr. Jerry Brown, currently the head coach at Wade Hampton High, was the S.C. head coach for the 2020 game. He also will be serving as head coach for the 2021 game.
Three area seniors were selected to the South Carolina roster. Offensive lineman Jordan Richards and running back Dwayne Wright of Fort Dorchester were selected, along with Goose Creek defensive back Melvin Ravenel.
The 2020 Post and Courier All-Lowcountry football team will be released on Friday.
CAWS all-state volleyball
The Coaches Association of Women’s Sports recently announced their 2020 all-state teams in volleyball. Earning Class AAAAA honors were Emily King, Ava McCarthy and Brynn Whitehair of Wando; Rebecca Yohe of Summerville and Vanessa Blake of Ashley Ridge.
James Island’s Katie Tillman was the lone area selection in Class AAA. Selected in Class AAA were Leah Zimlich of Bishop England and Taylor Hills of Oceanside Collegiate.
Maya Gerding and Kate Johnson of Philip Simmons were Class AA picks while Siri Helmstetter of Palmetto Scholars Academy was selected to the Class A team.
The 2020 Post and Courier All-Lowcountry volleyball team will be released on Sunday.