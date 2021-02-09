How a college called Bluefield State signed nine Charleston-area football players

As the signing day announcements scrolled by on Twitter last week, the name of an unfamiliar school kept popping up in the feeds of Lowcountry players.

Bluefield State.

The historically black college, a Division II school of about 1,200 students in Bluefield, West Virginia, hasn't played football since 1980.

But on Feb. 3, the Big Blue signed high school players from Stall, Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, First Baptist, James Island and Fort Dorchester, nine players from the Charleston area in all. Throw in two more players from Florence and Columbia, and Bluefield State signed 11 players from the state.

"No, I had never heard of Bluefield State," said Stall High School's Stefone Smalls, one of those nine Lowcountry players to sign with the Big Blue.

But the coaches at Bluefield State certainly knew about Charleston.

The head coach charged with restarting Bluefield State's football program is Stall graduate Tony Coaxum, who played at Army West Point and won a Super Bowl ring as an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos. His running backs coach is Rashard Alston, who played for Goose Creek's state championship team in 2011, then coached at North Charleston.

No wonder, then, that Coaxum and Alston made the Lowcountry a cornerstone of their first recruiting class at Bluefield State, which plays a few games this fall before embarking on its first official season in 2022.

"Growing up in Charleston, I know the amount of talent that's been there and is overlooked, aside from the top tier players," said Coaxum, who played basketball at Stall with College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant. "Every place I've coached, I've wanted to have South Carolina and Charleston kids and give them an avenue to go to college, earn their degree and play the sport they love.

"I always told myself that when I became a head coach, I was going to make sure I took care of home and let everybody know about the talent that is there. I'm very excited about the young men that we got from Charleston."

Army walk-on

Coaxum, 44, was once one of those young men himself.

After playing basketball and running track at Stall, he earned an appointment to Army West Point. While at the Army prep school, he decided to walk on to the football team, though he had not played at Stall.

Coaxum wound up staring for three years at cornerback for the Black Knights. After 4½ years in the Army, Coaxum began a coaching career that's carried him from four years in the NFL with the Ravens and Broncos to stints with Army, Central Michigan and Northern Colorado.

Named head coach at Bluefield State in October 2020, Coaxum has a chance to build a program from the ground floor.

The Big Blue began playing football in 1914 and won black college national titles in 1927 and 1928 under coach Harry "Big Jeff" Jefferson, and in later years sent players Preston Watkins and John Monroe to the NFL. Defensive back Joe Fourqurean was a star defensive back in the Canadian Football League.

The school discontinue football in 1980. But last August, Bluefield State announced it was adding 12 sports, including football, to its existing 10 programs. The new sports are expected to attract at least 250 new students to campus.

"Fielding a football team after such a long absence is a huge step forward," said school president Robin Capehart. "To do this now is our way of saying there is life after COVID for this college and our community."

Perfect storm

The timing for Coaxum's first recruiting class was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well.

With college players gaining an extra year of eligibility and the transfer portal busier than every, it's more difficult for high school players to find a landing spot in a college program. Division II programs do give athletic scholarships; Bluefield State has the equivalent of about 28, Coaxum said.

"Some of the guys we signed should be at FCS schools, if not higher," Coaxum said. "Bluefield State comes along at a great time, a perfect storm in the current state of recruiting.

"With COVID and the portal and the extra year of eligibility, all the talent is getting pushed down. Most college coaches are going to rely on a player from the portal who has played a couple of years of college ball rather than a high school kid they haven't seen since his junior year. That has pushed the talent down, and we took advantage of that."

Bluefield State's Lowcountry signings included Fort Dorchester receiver OJ Washington and linebacker Justin McElveen. Washington was a second-team All-Lowcountry pick, while McElveen made the honorable mention list along with Stall's Smalls.

"I went to high school with OJ's dad," Coaxum said. "We grew up in the same neighborhood, stayed at the same bus stop. We're head over heels to get OJ; in another year, he'd be a Group of Five player, at a bare minimum an FCS player.

"As for Justin, nobody knew he played almost his whole senior year with a broken hand and didn't tell anybody. They didn't find out until two weeks after the season was over."

Goose Creek's Alston, who played at Newberry College, also played a big role in recruiting the Lowcountry.

"We let them know, we were just like them," Coaxum said. "Just a couple of Charleston boys trying to do something big. We let them know we want you guys to come up here and do something special."