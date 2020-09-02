How 4 North Charleston high schools will share 1 new football stadium

Joe Bessinger has yet to step foot in the new District 4 Regional Stadium in North Charleston.

But the Stall High School football coach already is fired up about seeing his Warriors play in the $22.5 million facility, which opens this season.

"I've just driven by it and I've seen some video," Bessinger said. "But I'm very excited about it. It's a top-notch facility and looks fantastic. I know our kids are really excited about it."

The new stadium can be seen from I-526 and sits off West Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road. It seats 6,000 spectators, boasts a synthetic turf and will be shared by four Charleston County high schools: Stall, North Charleston, Academic Magnet and Military Magnet.

The project was funded by a “Yes” vote of the Charleston Education Capital Improvements Sales and Use Tax Referendum of 2014, and was built on a 36-acre site. The stadium includes home and visitor’s locker rooms, home and visitor’s restrooms, concessions and support buildings.

Coming up with a schedule to accommodate four teams in one stadium was a difficult task complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the S.C. High School League schedule, said Bob Olson, athletic director for Charleston County School District.

"Actually, we did the schedule three times," Olson said. "We did it the way we wanted to originally, then we had to adjust when the High School League went to region-only schedules. And then when the league pushed back the start date, that changed it again. Our biggest priority was to make sure all the schools have access to it."

There are seven varsity games slated to be played at the District 4 stadium this season, starting with Cross at Military Magnet on Sept. 25.

Class AAAAA Stall is set for three games in the new stadium, against Summerville on Oct. 2, against Stratford on Oct. 30 and against Wando on Nov. 6.

Military Magnet and North Charleston are scheduled for two games each at District 4 Stadium, while Academic Magnet will play once, against North Charleston on Oct. 9. If any of the four teams makes the SCHSL playoffs, those games could be played at the stadium as well.

District 4 Stadium Schedule Sept. 25 — Cross at Military Magnet Oct. 2 — Summerville at Stall Oct. 9 — North Charleston at Academic Magnet Oct. 16 — Bishop England at North Charleston Oct. 23 — Baptist Hill at Military Magnet Oct. 30 — Stratford at Stall Nov. 6 — Wando at Stall

Sharing the District 4 stadium means the four North Charleston schools will not be able to play all of their home games at the new stadium. Olson said the fields at the old Garrett and Stall high schools are available for each of the four schools.

Officials at North Charleston and Academic Magnet said they are considering moving additional home games to the District 4 Stadium.

"We are looking to play as many games there as possible," North Charleston athletic director Raymond Knauer said. "I was there for first time (Tuesday), and it's a gorgeous facility. We want to play in the best facility we can in football and in soccer, so we will consider changing some dates."

That could mean playing varsity football on a Thursday or Saturday, he said. With COVID-19 restrictions, a game at the old Garrett High School field would be limited to about 145 spectators.

"The facility at Garrett has been kept up nicely, but there's just way too little seating," he said. "In light of COVID restrictions, we're going to have to change the way we think, and that might mean Thursday or Saturday games."

Academic Magnet has two remaining home games set for Danny Jones Recreation Center, but athletic director Sharon Williams said one of those games could be moved to a Thursday night at District 4 Stadium.

"We were not sure what we would take away from the game financially at the new stadium," Williams said, "so we opted to play at (Danny Jones)."

In future seasons, when there are 10 or 11 regular-season games on the schedule, it will be easier to get all four schools in the stadium at least twice, Olson said.

Capacity for games at the stadium this season is still to be determined, given COVID-19 restrictions.

"We are keeping the six-foot social distancing and working from there," Olson said. "When we did graduation at Wando last year, we let people sit in every third row in the stadium, and that was right around 700 people. We are in the process of going through that right now with our gyms and stadiums."

Olson said the stadium can be dressed up to give each of the four schools a home-field feel.

"There are a number of things in place, like electronic signage," he said. "We can put whatever we want on the screens, and we've got those spread throughout. There will be flags on display as well, so if North Charleston is playing we can display their flags. We tried to make it a universal stadium, but also one that can be customized and make it feel like a home stadium.

The new stadium also will be used for junior varsity games on Thursday nights and C-team games on Wednesdays, Olson said. North Charleston, Military Magnet, Stall, St. John's and Baptist Hill have teams that could use the stadium for those games

In the spring, the field can be used for soccer and lacrosse games.

"We were hoping to get more use out of the stadium the first year, but COVID-19 has put a damper on it," he said. "But that's okay. We'll get through it, and get the kids out there playing in a great facility."

Stoney Field

• Olson also said that Stoney Field in downtown Charleston, the home field for Burke High School, should be ready by next season.

"We were set to go on that this year, but the city wanted to do some additional work on that," he said. "That will require some extra time, but it will be open next year."

Burke will play its home games at Ravenel Stadium at the old St. Andrews High School, Olson said.