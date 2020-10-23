You have permission to edit this article.
top story

High School Scores: Fort Dorchester edges Summerville; Berkeley, Hanahan win

  • Updated
Khyon Smith

Goose Creek receiver Khyon Smith (8) scores on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter while being defended by Stratford's Savionne Jones (7). Rob Gantt/Summerville Communications

Lowcountry scores

Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 34

Berkeley 20, Cane Bay 0

Hanahan 49, Bishop England 13

Stratford 22, Goose Creek 21

West Ashley 21, Wando 14

Ashley Ridge 58, Stall 18

Battery Creek 48, North Charleston 0

Beaufort 55, Colleton County 0

James Island 28, Bluffton 0

Baptist Hill 54, Military Magnet 0

Oceanside 49, Academic Magnet 0

Whale Branch 69, Charleston Charter 0

Woodland 25, Timberland 8

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28

First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 27

St. John's Christian 19, Dorchester 12

