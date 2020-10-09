You have permission to edit this article.
High School Scores: First Baptist upsets SCISA power; Fort Dorchester rolls

  • Updated
Goose creek football

The Goose Creek defense swarms to the ball against Cane Bay on Friday. Rob Gantt/The Indepedent

Lowcountry scores

Oceanside Collegiate 16, Hanahan 7

Goose Creek 34, Cane Bay 7

Summerville 3, West Ashley 0

First Baptist 7, Hammond 6

Berkeley 35, Ashley Ridge 7 (Thursday night)

Fort Dorchester 70, Stall 0

Stratford 28, Wando 21 (OT)

Whale Branch 21, Baptist Hill 20

Bishop England 21, Battery Creek 7

Hilton Head 25, Bluffton 12

Cross 62, Charleston Charter 0

James Island 28, Colleton Co. 13

Beaufort 37, May River 14

Woodland 49, Philip Simmons 13

St. John's 33, Military Magnet 12

Timberland 32, Lake Marion 6

John Paul II 38, Northwood Academy 12

Clarendon Hall 34, Charleston Collegiate 8

Thomas Heyward 61, Colleton Prep 0

Augusta Christian 48, Pinewood Prep 6

Dorchester 33, Greenwood Christian 12

Palmetto Christian 54, WW King 8

Trinity 21, Porter-Gaud 14

St. John’s Christian 35, Calhoun Academy 24

