High School Roundup: Summerville wins, First Baptist pulls shocker

SUMMERVILLE — A pair of teams that combined to pile up 113 points last week only managed three on Friday night.
Summerville (2-1, 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA) battled to win a 3-0 victory over West Ashley (2-1, 1-1) on McKissick Field. A week before, the Green Wave defeated Stall, 72-12, while West Ashley rolled to a 41-14 victory over Ashley Ridge.
After a scoreless first half this week, Summerville linebacker Nick Chambers intercepted a pass on the first possession of the third quarter. He returned it inside the 10-yard line, but a penalty moved the start of the Green Wave’s first possession of the half to the 22.
The Wildcats defense stalled the possession at the 16 and Summerville’s Gage Lewis sent a 32-yard field goal through the uprights for the game’s sole score.
“How about that defense?” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “This is what we are built for. We knew entering the season our defense was going to be the strength of our team and boy they sure played like it tonight. West Ashley is a good football team. They are a physical team and they get after it, but we kind of out matched them a little tonight so I’m proud of my guys.”
Led by quarterback/running back Jahleel Porter, who had a strong night, West Ashley also had its moments. The Wildcats started a drive inside their own 30 early in the second quarter and marched into the red zone. Then on fourth down, Green Wave defensive back Michael Jenkins batted down a pass in the end zone.
West Ashley had two more drives into scoring territory in the second half. The first ended with a 41-yard field goal attempt that fell short and the other ended with a turnover on downs.
First Baptist 7, Hammond 6
First Baptist brought the defense, leading to a 7-6 win over three-time defending SCISA AAA state champion Hammond School.
The Hurricanes improved to 6-0 with the win. Traiing 6-0 at the half, First Baptist took the lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Daniel to Jaylin Hayward in the third quarter. The defense, led by linebacker Mikey Blandin's 21 tackles, made the lead stand down the stretch.
"It was a dogfight, a really tough defensive battle," First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters. "Our kids played great. We knew we would have to play well and our kids rose to the challenge. We really played hard tonight. I am really proud of them."
First Baptist is off next week before closing out the regular season against Pinewood Prep and Porter Gaud. The Hurricanes should be the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA state playoffs if they win one more game.
James Island 28, Colleton County 13
New James Island coach Jamar McKoy got his first victory with the Trojans in a 28-13 win over Colleton County (1-1).
Amontrae Scott iced the game for James Island (1-2) with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Higgins returned a fumble for a TD, Aidan Cirnigliaro threw a 14-yard TD to Jaden Scott and Terio McKelvey scored on a short TD plunge for the Trojans.
Berkeley 35, Ashley Ridge 7
Senior quarterback Trey Minor completed 13 of 15 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns to lead Berkeley to a 35-0 win over visiting Ashley Ridge on Thursday night.
Solomon Butler caught four passes for 127 yards and scores of 70 and 35 yards. Marion Mitchell added five catches for 74 yards and Luke Gadsden rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Black’s 15-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for Ashley Ridge’s lone touchdown.
Berkeley improved to 2-1 on the season and will host Stratford next week. Ashley Ridge falls to 0-3 and will take on Summerville next Friday.
Fort Dorchester 70, Stall 0
Fort Dorchester improved to 3-0 with a 70-0 win over Stall on Friday night. The Patriots scored three defensive touchdowns and had a special teams score in the rout. Linebacker Otis Mack returned two fumbles for touchdowns and Jalen Levine returned a kick 65 yards for a score. Keith Desaussure added a 58-yard touchdown run and Zolten Osborne tossed a 45-yard passing score to OJ Washington.
Fort Dorchester travels to West Ashley next Friday.
Trinity Byrnes 21, Porter-Gaud 14
Kyle Lafayette returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but Trinity Byrnes rallied for a 21-14 win over Porter-Gaud (1-4).
Cyclones quarterback Matt Kelly was 13 of 25 for 133 yards, and Walker Carswell ran for a score. James Hill led the defense with 10 tackles and three assists.
Clarendon Hall 34, Charleston Collegiate 8
Darius Singletary ran 28 yards for a touchdown, but Clarendon Hall answered with 34 straight points for a 34-8 win over Charleston Collegiate (2-5).
Singletary also threw a 2-point conversion pass to Aaron Jacques.
Palmetto Christian 54, WW King 8
Connor Rourk hit 7 of 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and ran eight times for 103 yards and two TDs as Palmetto Christian improved to 6-1.
Kendall Chakeris ran seven times for 112 yards and two scores, and Carson Rourk led the defense with 12 tackles. He and Colson Gunn also ran for TDs.