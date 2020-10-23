High School Roundup: Stratford stuns Goose Creek; Oceanside, First Baptist roll

GOOSE CREEK — It’s not the region championship trophy, but the Golden Goose trophy will be one heck of a consolation prize for the Stratford High School football team when the curtains come down on the season.

The Knights scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to stun rival Goose Creek High School, 22-21, on Friday on Ray Stackley Field.

Stratford running back Jaedon Alston scored on a 2-point play with 1:13 left to put the Knights over the top. A 36-yard field goal try by Gators kicker David Canady on the final play was off the mark.

The miss set off a frenzied celebration along the Stratford sideline, which was mostly quiet when the Knights fell behind 21-0 in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Stratford players grabbed the Golden Goose trophy and carried it around the field, making plenty of noise in front of the band and student section.

“I knew we were resilient,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We talk all the time about body language. I told the coaching staff, no negative body language. I just knew if we stayed positive and kept striking the stone we could do something. The kids just believed.”

The Gators (4-1, 3-1) won Region 7-AAAAA and are at Ashley Ridge on Friday while Stratford travels to Stall. The 3-2 Knights finished 2-2 in the region and will not make the playoffs since only the top two advance. Berkeley beat Cane Bay, 20-0, to earn the region's second playoff berth.

Stratford quarterback Josh Davis threw a pair of touchdown passes to Damarius Anderson in the fourth quarter, the final one a 21-yarder with 1:13 left to cut the deficit to a mere point.

McDaniel turned to his senior offensive linemen – guard Thomas Blackmon, center Jonathan Eaton and guard Bailey Jones - and appointed them to make a game-winning push.

“They wanted it on their backs,” McDaniel said.

Alston took a straight dive play and fought through heavy traffic for what proved to be the winner.

Anderson’s first touchdown grab from Davis was a 24-yarder on fourth-and-17 with 5:02 left to trim the Gators’ advantage to 21-14.

The Gators responded with a haymaker of their own only to be countered. Goose Creek used two carries from running back Demetri Simmons, who had over 200 yards, to race down to Stratford’s 11. But the Knights defense stiffened and safety Savionne Jones picked off Goose Creek quarterback Drew Moore just outside the end zone on third down.

Jones raced up the field and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Goose Creek gave the Knights a start on their own 42. Davis later connected with receiver Brenden Carter to the Goose Creek 33 and then Anderson to the Gators 21 before hitting Anderson for the touchdown.

Jones also had a controversial strip of Simmons as he was going down inside the 10 to stop a Goose Creek drive on the final play of the third quarter, with the Gators leading 21-7 and almost putting it away.

“I’m so happy for our players,” McDaniel said. “We’ve faced adversity all year long but we’ve kept fighting and kept fighting. I’m proud of the coaching staff, too. We made some adjustments to what we do offensively and moved some personnel on defense but the kids have bought what we’re selling to them. We talked about what the legacy of the 2020 team was going to be and they solidified that tonight. This is, without a doubt, the best comeback I’ve been a part of.”

Goose Creek jumped all over Stratford in the first quarter on Moore’s touchdown strikes to James Levine from 58 yards and Khyon Smith from 35 yards. The Gators upped their lead to 21-0 on a 3-yard run by Simmons with 10:44 remaining in the third quarter.

Berkeley 20, Cane Bay 0

Berkeley posted its first shutout of the season and secured a spot in the Class AAAAA Lower State playoffs with a 20-0 win over Cane Bay.

Quarterback Trey Minor passed for 127 yards with Solomon Butler catching five passes for 59 yards. Luke Gadsden added 69 yards rushing and a touchdown and Roy Brown booted two field goals.

Berkeley, 4-1, will play at Summerville next week while Cane Bay plays at West Ashley. Berkeley will play at Sumter in the first round of the playoffs.

West Ashley 21, Wando 14

Jaleel Porter scored two touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards to lead West Ashley to a 21-14 win over Wando. The Wildcats trailed early, 7-0, before taking a 14-7 lead in third quarter. After Wando tied the game at 14, the WIldcats scored with less than six minutes remaining in the game to secure the win.

West Ashley also got a score from Antoine Chisolm and interceptions on defense by Porter, Caleb Edwards and Brandon Mungin. THe WIldcats are 3-2 and play Cane Bay next week.

Oceanside Collegiate 49, Academic Magnet 0

Quarterback Garrison Kepley threw four touchdown passes and Vaughn Blue ran for three scores as Oceanside Collegiate (5-0) shut out Academic Magnet (0-5) in a Region 8-AAA game. Oceanside has clinched the region title.

Kepley hit Blaine Throckmorton for TDs of 27 and 20 yards, and threw 2 yards to Rico Harrell and 16 yards to Fletcher Files for scores. Blue scored on runs of 48, 9 and 24 yards.

First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 27

Quarterback Will Daniel threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score as First Baptist (7-0) downed Pinewood Prep in a SCISA game.

Jaylin Hayward caught two TD passes and Ramon Kelly and Calvin McCombs one each for the Hurricanes.

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28

Walker Carswell ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Porter-Gaud (3-4) to a 38-28 win over Ben Lippen.

Drew Friedman caught two TD passes for the Cyclones, and Ned Hadzijahic blocked two punts.

Palmetto Christian 46, Patrick Henry 14

Connor Rourk ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for two more scores as Palmetto Christian (8-1) ran past Patrick Henry in SCISA 8-man football.

Kendall Chakeris ran for a TD and returned a punt for a score, and Wyatt Shogren caught two TD passes. Joe Pascutti had 12 tackles, Carson Rourk picked off a pass and Colson Gunn forced two fumbles for PCA.

Whale Branch 69, Charleston Charter 0

Keith Chisolm and Joseph Hicks each scored two touchdowns to boost Whale Branch (5-0) to a 69-0 victory over Charleston Charter (0-5) in a Region 7-A game on Thursday night. Whale Branch has clinched the region title.

James Island 28, Bluffton 0

Terio McKelvey and Braxton Scott ran for first-half touchdowns to boost James Island (1-3, 1-3) to a 28-0 win over Bluffton (0-4, 0-4) in a Region 7-AAAA game on Thursday night.