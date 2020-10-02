High School Roundup: Minor to Mitchell combo boosts Berkeley past Wando

Berkeley High School bounced back from an opening week loss by trouncing Wando by 35-14 on Friday night at the Warriors' Robert E. Hayes Field.
Stags quarterback Tre Minor threw three touchdown passes to Marion Mitchell as Berkeley improved to 1-1 this season. Wando, which honored the late athletic director and coach Bob Hayes during the game, fell to 1-1.
The Stags took a 14-7 lead at the half on the strength of a couple of Minor to Mitchell TD passes.
Mitchell got behind the Wando defense for an 85-yard scoring bomb at the end of the first quarter for a 7-0 Stags lead.
Wando answered with a TD strike from Braden Pritchard to running back Des Loring, who turned a crossing route into a 32-yard TD to tie the score with 10:29 left in the half.
But Mitchell got free again in the Warriors' secondary, snaring an 18-yard pass from Minor over the middle in the end zone to make it 14-7 with 6:22 left in the half.
Mitchell's third TD catch, a 55-yarder from Minor, put the Stags up by 21-7 in the third quarter.
After an interception by defensive end Jayden Broughton, Stags running back Luke Gadsden scored from eight yards out for a 28-7 lead. Another Wando turnover set up a touchdown run from Malachi Oliver for 35-7 late in the third quarter.
Berkeley hosts Ashley Ridge next week, while Wando is at Stratford.
West Ashley 41,
Ashley Ridge 14
West Ashley's Jahleel Porter ran for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team past Ashley Ridge, 41-14.
The Wildcats ran for 462 yards and five TDs in the game, and Caleb Edwards had 14 solo tackles.
Hanahan 36,
Battery Creek 0
Kevon Rivera ran 14 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hanahan past Battery Creek, 36-0.
Hawks quarterback Johnathan Shelton carried 11 times for 95 yards and a score as the offense totaled 361 yards. Joshua Shaw ran seven times for 69 yards.
Alex Herriott recovered a fumble and Prince Sheppard picked off a pass for the Hawks.
First Baptist 21,
Heathwood Hall 0
Will Daniel passed for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 109 more yards as First Baptist (5-0) blanked Heathwood Hall, 21-0.
Jaylin Hayward caught two passes for 109 yards and a TD for the Hurricanes. Mikey Blandin had 21 tackles.
Palmetto Christian 56,
Warlaw 0
Connor Rourk hit all 13 of his passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns as Palmetto Christian blanked visiting Wardlaw Academy, 56-0.
Rourk also ran nine times for 87 yards and two TDs, and his twin brother Carson caught six passes for 94 yards and two scores. Ethan Lowther and Wyatt Shogren each caught TD passes, and Kendal Chakeris ran for a score.
Patrick Henry 70,
Charleston Collegiate 38
Darius Singletary ran for two touchdowns, but it was not enough as Charleston Collegiate fell to Patrick Henry by 70-38 in 8-man football.
Singletary scored on runs of 50 and 80 yards. Mason Hawes, Dallas Waters and Julian Williams also scored for Charleston Collegiate.
Oceanside Collegiate 62,
North Charleston 0
Vaughn Blue ran for three touchdowns to lead Oceanside Collegiate (2-0) to a 62-0 win over North Charleston (0-2) on Thursday night.
Blue scored on runs of 9, 14 and 32 yards. Rhett Powell and Lamar Prioleau added two scores each, and Garrison Kepley threw a TD pass to Rico Harrell.
Dorchester Academy 30,
Calhoun Academy 12
Ben Singletary carried 25 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns as Dorchester Academy (2-3) defeated Calhoun Academy by 30-12.
Wyatt Judy added 153 yards on seven carries for one TD, and Haden Hartzog scored a TD and had 11 tackles and two interceptions on defense.