High School Roundup: Hanahan gets by Philip Simmons; First Baptist, Fort Dorchester roll

Art Craig gathered his group in an end zone and uttered the same words countless coaches before him have spoken.

The Hanahan Hawks coach would rather win ugly than lose pretty any day.

And the now run-heavy Hawks lived out those words, grinding for a 21-7 victory in a non-region clash at Philip Simmons on Friday. Hanahan running backs Kevon Rivera and Josh Shaw got a steady dose of carries and eventually ground down the Iron Horses.

“Maybe if we don’t have the turnover early, maybe it’s a different game, but you’ve got to give Philip Simmons a lot of credit,” said Craig, in his first year at Hanahan after nearly 20 successful years at Timberland. “Their kids played hard. Like I told our kids, what we do isn’t always going to be pretty but after what they’ve been through, I’m extremely proud of them.”

The Hawks, who were 1-8 last year, finished the regular season with a 5-1 mark and are off next Friday. They travel to perennial power Dillon High School to begin the Class AAA playoffs on Nov. 13.

“We’re going to look at the film and see the things we need to fix,” Craig said. “We’ll have to implement a good game plan. Dillon is Dillon. I’ve played them many times and know what we’re about to get into. We’re going to work on getting mentally prepared for that.”

Philip Simmons (3-2) travels to Bishop England to close out the regular season on Friday before going to the Region 5-AA champion to open the postseason.

The Iron Horses dented the scoreboard first on their second possession, putting together an 80-yard drive behind some nice runs from running back Peyton Woolridge. Horses quarterback Tripp Williams finished the drive on a 5-yard run up the middle with 29 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Hanahan overcame an inauspicious start on its ensuing drive. A block in the back pushed the Hawks back inside their own 10 but Rivera and Shaw went to work, along with role players Cooper Smith and Braelyn Smith-Moore, on a drive that took almost five minutes off the clock.

Rivera scored on a 3-yard run up the middle for the equalizer with 7:34 remaining in the opening half.

The Iron Horses punted it back to Hanahan with under five minutes left in the second quarter and the Hawks went 57 yards to go up 14-7 on Shaw’s 26-yard run around the right side with two minutes left in the half. Blake Morros’s extra point was good.

Neither team scored in a defensive third quarter but the Hawks came the closest when Morros misfired on a 33-yard field goal with 2:22 remaining in the third.

In the fourth, field position favored the Hawks after they stopped a punt inside the Iron Horses 20. Philip Simmons ultimately had to kick from its own end zone with less than 10 minutes left and the Hawks salted the game away with a 42-yard drive to go up two scores.

Quarterback Johnathan Shelton’s 3-yard run with 5:11 left made it 21-7.

First Baptist 51, Porter-Gaud 16

Davian Brown ran for three touchdowns, including a 67-yard score, to pace First Baptist (8-0) past Porter-Gaud (3-5) in a SCISA matchup.

Will Daniel threw two TD passes and ran for a score for the Hurricanes.

For Porter-Gaud, Matt Kelly threw for 133 yards and a TD to Kyle Lafayette, and Harry Gaddy ran for a TD. Walker Carswell rushed for 87 yards.

Goose Creek 28, Ashley Ridge 21

Goose Creek's Drew Moore threw three touchdown passes to lead the Gators (4-2) past Ashley Ridge (1-5) in a non-region game.

Moore's screen pass to Demetri Simmons went 75 yards for a score, and he hit James Levine for a 27-yard TD and Kyhon Smith for a 47-yard score.

Troy Javon Grant and Connor Black scored for Ashley Ridge, and Braylen Bryan recovered a blocked punt for a TD.

Fort Dorchester 41, Wando 7

Dwayne Wright ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fort Dorchester (6-0) past Wando (1-5) in a non-region game.

Zolton Osborne hit 18 of 31 passes for 206 yards and two TDs for the Patriots, one to OJ Washington and one to Jalen Best.

James Island 42, Bishop England 35 (3OT)

Jaden Scott scored in the third overtime, and James Island recovered a fumble to seal a 42-35 victory over Bishop England in a non-region game.

The Trojans are 3-3, while Bishop England fell to 3-3.

Scott also scored on runs of 2, 6 and 10 yards for James Island, and Braxton Scott added a 4-yard TD.

For Bishop England, Eddie Marinaro scored on runs of 19, 8, 29 and 10 yards, and threw a 13-yard TD pass to Charlie Ranney.

Baptist Hill 54, Burke 0

Darnell Gathers ran for 179 yards and a touchdown and caught two TD passes to lead Baptist Hill (5-1) past Burke (0-4) in a non-region game.

Terrance Brown caught two TD passes, while Kevin Townsend passed for 166 yards and four scores, and ran for 102 yards and two TDs.

Christian Simmons had an interception and sack for the Bobcats, and Tiko Grant had six tackles and a sack.

Palmetto Christian 54, Northside Christian 8

Connor Rourk ran 7 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and passes for 187 yards and three scores as Palmetto Christian (8-1) rolled past Northside Christian (3-6) in 8-man football.

Rourk also picked off a pass and returned it 46 yards for a score. Carson Rourk caught a 65-yard TD, Wyatt Shogren snared a TD pass and Kendall Chakeris ran 46 yards for a TD. Ethan Lowther also caught a TD pass, and Joe Pascutti made six tackles.