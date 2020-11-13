High School Roundup: Goose Creek, Summerville, Berkeley fall in playoffs

GOOSE CREEK – An intriguing first-round Class AAAAA playoff matchup pitted Carolina Forest’s potent rushing attack against Goose Creek’s efficient, quick-strike passing game on Friday at John Fulmer Field.

And it was a battle to the end, but the visiting Panthers ended the home team’s season. The Gators fell 35-28, losing to Carolina Forest in the postseason for the second year in a row.

“That’s a tough way to end,” Gators coach Jason Winstead said. “We just couldn’t get off the field on third down. That’s been an issue all year long and it got us tonight. It caught up to us.”

Carolina Forest quarterback Kyle Watkins scored four touchdowns on runs of 1, 1, 8 and 14 yards to power the Panthers, who also got a significant boost from bruising running back Luke Janack in ousting the Gators.

“They’re big and physical and that’s a credit to coach (Marc) Morris,” Winstead said. “They were that way last year with a bunch of seniors and they were the same this year.”

The Gators stayed in it behind the right arm of quarterback Drew Moore, who soared past 300 yards passing and distributed four touchdown tosses. His last, a 5-yarder to Malachi Taylor in the back of the end with 23.8 seconds left, and David Cannady’s fourth extra point pulled Goose Creek within 35-28. It was the Coastal Carolina commit’s third touchdown grab.

However, Carolina Forest (7-1) recovered the onside kick. The Panthers travel to four-time defending champion Dutch Fork on Friday in the second round.

The Gators (5-3) move into the offseason with thoughts of what might have been. Carolina Forest picked off one pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter and Winstead believes the Gators lost a touchdown earlier when receiver James Levine was ruled out of bounds on an apparent scoring grab late in the first half.

The Gators, who won the Region 7-AAAAA title for the second year in a row, also came up empty on a pair of fourth-down tries while the Panthers were clutch on third downs all night.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Winstead said, “but I’m still very proud of my seniors. We’ve had a bunch with us for several years and they stuck it out. They gave it all they had but it just didn’t work out tonight.”

Carolina Forest dented the scoreboard first on its second drive, going 73 yards to take a 7-0 lead on Janack’s 14-yard run.

The Gators quickly responded on Moore’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Khyon Smith with 5:27 remaining in the opening quarter.

Watkins put the Panthers back on top, 14-7, with a 1-yard plunge less than a minute into the second quarter. Again, Moore answered swiftly with a 40-yard strike to Taylor with 9:58 remaining in the first half.

Janack then went 77 yards on a third and short to set up Watkins’ second 1-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the second quarter. The extra point gave the lead back to Carolina Forest, 21-14.

Carolina Forest stymied the Gators on their opening drive of the third quarter and marched down the field to go up 28-14 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

Taylor’s 3-yard touchdown catch pulled the Gators within 28-21 less than two minutes later but the Panthers pushed it back to a two-possession game with 10:03 remaining on a 22-yard burst by Watkins.

Dutch Fork 42, Summerville 7

Will Taylor ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Dutch Fork (7-0) bounced Summerville (4-4) from the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.

Taylor ran for TDs of 15 and 10 yards, and threw 31 yards to Elijah Spencer for another TD. James Green ran for TDs of 47 and 8 yards, and Marcus Taylor added a 4-yard score.

Sumter 34, Berkeley 13

Nathan Harris-Waynick ran for three touchdowns to lead Sumter (7-0) to a 34-13 win over Berkeley (4-4) in the first round of the AAAAA playoffs.

Anteon China returned an interception 40 yards for a score for Sumter. Tavon Frazier threw a 25-yard TD pass to Shakeem Grant for Berkeley.

North Myrtle Beach 41, James Island 12

Braxton Scott threw for a touchdown and ran for another, but it wasn't enough for James Island (4-4) in a 41-12 loss at North Myrtle Beach in the AAAA playoffs.

Scott passed for a 39-yard TD to Jaden Scott, and ran for a 1-yard score.

Nyliek Livingston ran for TDs of 32 and 16 yards for North Myrtle Beach, and Devin Montgomery had scores of 30 and 15 yards.

Pelion 12, Philip Simmons 7

The Philip Simmons Iron Horses dropped their Class AA first-round game at Pelion, 12-7.

The Iron Horses (3-4) got a touchdown pass from Tripp Williams to Jackson Jordan to take a 7-6 lead, but Pelion returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and held on for the win.

"This was a special group of kids and we will build on this and try to take the next step next year," coach Eric Bendig said.