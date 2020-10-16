High School Roundup: Goose Creek claims region title; Philip Simmons shocks Timberland

Goose Creek captured the Region 7-AAAAA title with a 34-24 win over Wando after trailing twice by 10 points.
Drew Moore threw three touchdown passes, two to Jalen Levine, and running back Demetris Simmons rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns as the Gators improved to 3-0 in the region and 3-1 overall.
"We didn't play well in the early part of the game but we did a nice job in the second half," said coach Jason Winstead. "We're really happy to be region champions again.”
Wando (1-3, 1-3) got a 41-yard TD run from Des Loring.
Cane Bay 36, Stall 7
Leon Staley ran for two touchdowns to lead Cane Bay to a 36-7 win over Stall in a non-region game on Friday night.
Staley scored on runs of 7 and 9 yards for the Cobras (2-2).
Khamari Davis threw an 11-yard TD pass to Stephone Smith for Stall (0-4).
For Cane Bay, AJ Miles opened the scoring with a 9-yard TD run. Jaylen Boudreaux took a pitchout 70 yards for a score, and Isaiah Watson scored the final TD.
Fort Dorchester 42, West Ashley 14
Keith Desassure threw a touchdown pass, ran for a TD and caught a TD pass as Fort Dorchester (4-0, 3-0) ran past West Ashley (2-2, 2-2) in a Region 8-AAAAA game.
Desassure threw a 52-yard TD pass to John Best, ran for a 9-yard score and caught a 30-yard TD pass from Zolten Osborne, who also ran for a 5-yard score. Dwayne Wright added two TDs for the Patriots.
Zaye’quan Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD and an interception 15 yards for another score for West Ashley.
Philip Simmons 3, Timberland 0
Griffin Gore kicked a 25-yard field goal and Philip Simmons' defense made it stand up for a 3-0 win over Timberland in Region 6-AA.
Philip Simmons improved to 3-1 overall and in the region; Timberland is 2-1 overall and in region play.
Bishop England 49, North Charleston 6
Eddie Marinaro ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead Bishop England (3-1) past North Charleston (1-3).
Marinaro scored on runs of 1, 13 and 7 yards, and hit Sammy Gress for a 10-yard TD. Michael Long scored twice on runs of 7 and 2 yards, and Marco Pampu added a 10-yard score.
Hanahan 55, Academic Magnet 10
Kevon Rivera and Josh Shaw ran for two touchdowns each to lead Hanahan (3-1) past Academic Magnet (0-4).
Hawks quarterback Johnathan Shelton ran for a 25-yard TD and passed 30 yards to Travis Brown for another score.
Rivera scored on runs of 50 and 15 yards, and Shaw on runs of 20 and 88 yards. Kayden Gaddist added a 19-yard TD for Hanahan.
Rivera had 147 yards on just five carries, and Shaw went for 128 yards on his five attempts.
Oceanside Collegiate 55, Battery Creek 0
Lamar Prioleau ran for touchdowns of 20 and 9 yards as Oceanside Collegiate (4-0) blanked Battery Creek (1-3) in Region 8-AAA.
Vaughn Blue ran for an 11-yard TD and caught a 63-yard TD pass from Garrison Kepley.
Hilton Head 24, James Island 10
Amontrae Scott scored a touchdown and Hugo Taylor kicked a field goal, but it wasn’t enough for James Island in a 24-10 loss to Hilton Head.
James Island (1-3) is at Bluffton next Thursday.
Porter-Gaud 56, Cardinal Newman 12
Walker Carswell ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns to propel Porter-Gaud (2-4) past Cardinal Newman.
Freeman Barber added 98 rushing yards and two TDs for the Cyclones. Drew Friedman caught a TD pass, and Ned Hadzijahic returned a fumble 20 yards for a score. Quarterback Matt Kelly hit 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards and two TDs.
Palmetto Christian 32, Jefferson Davis 0
Palmetto Christian defeated Jefferson Davis, 32-0, in a game that was called after the first quarter.
In that quarter, PCA’s Connor Rourk was 8 for 8 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Rourk caught two passes for 65 yards and a score. Kendall Chakeris, Wyatt Shogren and Ethan Lowther also caught TD passes.
Thomas Heyward 26, St. John’s Christian 6
Nai’ryan Bookert scored a 1-yard touchdown for St. John’s Christian (7-1), but it wasn’t enough as Thomas Heyward prevailed by 26-6.