High School Roundup: Fort Dorchester thumps Berkeley; James Island clinches playoff bid

MONCKS CORNER — Two Lowcountry high school football heavyweights traded haymakers in the first half of a showdown on Friday.
Only one could continue to land in the second half, though.
Fort Dorchester completed an unbeaten regular season, pulling away for a 57-32 road victory over Berkeley. The Patriots trailed, 25-21, late in the first half before surging ahead with 29 straight points in about 12 minutes of game time.
“I’m happy,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “Obviously, we didn’t play as well as we’d like defensively but that gives us something to work on.”
The Patriots (7-0) host River Bluff in their Class AAAAA playoff opener next week, while the Stags (4-3) head to Sumter for the opening round.
“With only two teams from each region making the playoffs, there are no slouches,” LaPrad said. “Everybody left is good enough to beat you. That’s good. I like that. That’s the way it ought to be.”
Fort Dorchester’s Keith Desaussure sparked the high-scoring affair right out of the gate, returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score.
Patriots quarterback Zolten Osborne finished with 311 yards passing and four touchdowns, while running back Dwayne Wright rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Two of Osborne’s scoring tosses went to OJ Washington for 51 and 45 yards, and Desaussure hauled in touchdowns of 77 and 2 yards.
The longest one was a swift response to Berkeley going up 25-21 on Luke Gadsden’s 87-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the first half.
Desaussure got behind the Stags defense for the 77-yarder with 26 seconds left in the half.
Wright’s second touchdown run, a 2-yarder, made it 36-25 in the third quarter and Otis Mack’s interception led to Washington’s second touchdown reception with 6:40 left in the third.
Wright’s 15-yard touchdown run with 1:30 remaining in the third gave the Patriots a 50-25 lead.
“Everybody wants to win 90-0 but that’s not what it’s all about,” LaPrad said. “You need to get pushed a little bit.”
“We showed some toughness tonight,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “We had some guys banged up. We had three starters out on defense and their backups were giving us all they had. They played hard.”
Stags receiver Solomon Butler had over 100 yards receiving and scored on a 47-yard pass from quarterback Trey Minor. Minor also connected with Marion Mitchell on a 16-yard score in the first quarter.
Gadsden had over 100 yards rushing and had a 3-yard touchdown run to go along with the long burst.
Reggie Campbell had Berkeley’s last touchdown, an 11-yard run right up the middle in the fourth quarter.
James Island 17, St. John's 6
James Island clinched its first playoff bid since 2010 with a 17-6 win over St. John's (2-4) in a non-region game.
Braxton Scott scored on a 75-yard touchdown for the Trojans (4-3), and TyKell Mitchell also scored. Hugo Taylor booted a 32-yard field goal.
James Island will play at North Myrtle Beach next week in the Class AAAA playoffs.
West Ashley 49, Stratford 14
Jahleel Porter ran for 327 yards and six touchdowns to lead West Ashley (5-2) stormed past Stratford (4-3) in a non-region game.
Bishop England 14, Philip Simmons 7
Bishop England scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes for a 14-7 win over Philip Simmons in a non-region game.
Michael Long scored with 33 seconds left for the winning TD, while Eddie Marinaro scored the tying TD for the Bishops (4-3).
Peyton Wooldridge ran for a 38-yard TD for Philip Simmons (3-3).
Baptist Hill 22, North Charleston 8
Darnell Gathers ran for 73 yards and a touchdown to pace Baptist Hill (5-1) to a 22-8 win over North Charleston (1-5) on Thursday.
Terrance Brown caught five passes for 126 yards and a TD, and Kevin Townsend caught three passes for 53 yards. Tiko Grant had four sacks for the Bobcats.
Hammond 44, Porter-Gaud 13
Walker Carswell ran for 68 yards and returned a fumble recovery 20 yards for a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as Porter-Gaud fell to defending state champion Hammond in the first round of the SCISA playoffs.
Harry Gaddy also scored for the Cylones (3-6). Kyle Lafayette had 37 receiving yards, and quarterback Matt Kelly threw for 78 yards.
Wando 69, Stall 6
Des Loring ran for four touchdowns as Wando (2-5) won by 69-6 over non-region foe Stall (0-7).
Loring scored on runs of 12, 10, 7 and 3 yards, and John Hutto added a 15-yard TD run.
Braden Pritchard threw four TD passes for the Warriors.
Palmetto Christian 62, Greenville 28
Connor Rourk threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns to lead Palmetto Christian (9-1) past Greenville in a regular-season 8-man game.
Carson Rourk caught a 75-yard TD pass, and had eight tackles with an interception. Kendall Chakeris ran for a 50-yard TD, and Wyatt Shogren caught a 44-yard TD pass. Ethan Lower snared a 55-yard TD throw.